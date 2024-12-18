Ranking the 10 Best Golf Shoes of 2024
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The calendar year is quickly winding down and so is holiday shopping season. That gives athletes and fans the perfect opportunity to recap the best footwear of 2024.
Thanks to the countless events, including the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, it was a wonderful year for golf shoes. Golfers were treated to a plethora of new and retro models that defined the year in footwear.
Below is Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's list of the ten best golf shoes of 2024.
10. Air Jordan 1 Low
Highlights: The Air Jordan 1 Low has been around for decades, but the silhouette has never looked better than it does on the golf course. Everything from the Air cushioning underfoot to the integrated traction pattern shows this model is ready to perform.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low for $150 (before discounts) in adult sizes at Nike.
9. Skechers Slip-Ins Go Golf Blade
Highlights: Designed with Skechers' exclusive Heel Pillow, this waterproof golf shoe features a synthetic upper with front laces, a lightweight Resamax insole, ECO FLIGHT cushioning, and a GRIPFLEX spikeless outsole for enhanced traction.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways of the Go Golf Blade for $165 in adult sizes at Skechers.
8. PUMA Ignite Elevate 2
Highlights: Enhancing stability through our latest FLOATPLATE Technology for maximum control. Minimizing movement in the foot with our PWRSADDLE to allow you to swing away.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from four colorways of the Ignite Elevate 2 Spikeless golf shoes for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.
7. New Balance Heritage
Highlights: Built for the golfer seeking the true New Balance look and feel on or off the course. The Heritage golf shoe pays homage to its roots combined with new age technology.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the New Balance Heritage golf shoes for $140 in adult sizes at New Balance.
6. FootJoy Pro/SLX
Highlights: The Pro/SLX represents the latest in golf performance innovation, engineered from the ground for advanced traction, control, and comfort.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Pro/SLX in men's ($170) and women's ($140) sizes at FootJoy.
5. Nike Infinity Tour 2
Highlights: The Infinity Tour 2 ups the ante from the previous iteration with more spikes, updated foam and a flattened Air Zoom unit.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from over ten different styles of the Infinity Tour 2 for $170 in adult sizes (before discounts) at Nike.
4. Nike Victory Tour 3
Highlights: This model gives players robust comfort and unreal energy return thanks to its Zoom Air unit all-new spikes and exceptional traction.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Victory Tour 3 for $210 in adult sizes (before discounts) at Nike.
3. adidas Codechaos 25
Highlights: This model sports a spikeless Twist Grip outsole combined with a Lightstrike + microfiber midsole energizes your steps and stance while feeling ultra-responsive underfoot.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Codechaos 25 for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.
2. FootJoy Premiere Series Packard LX
Highlights: This model is a modern reimagining of our rich footwear history, supercharged with technology and innovation, and developed with the help of the world's best players.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Premiere Series Packlard LX for $245 in adult sizes at FootJoy.
1. Sun Day Red Pioneer Cyprus
Highlights: It has been estimated that Tiger Woods has taken 40,000,000 steps on the course. With Woods' direct input, Sun Day Red built the Pioneer Cypress from the ground up and from the inside out.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from five colorways of the Pioneer Cyprus in adult sizes ($250-$275) at Sun Day Red.