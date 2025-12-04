Our Favorite 2025 Golf Holiday Gifts for Her
The 2025 Holiday Golf Gift Guide for women is here! Check off every item on your list with our curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories that will make the golf-loving ladies in your life feel truly appreciated. Be the coolest Santa on the block with any one or more of these most-wished-for gift ideas.
2025 Holiday Gift Guide for Women: The Brands
On And Off the Course
On And Off The Course fragrances are designed to capture the spirit of a place, with each scent telling a story. Reminders of a misty morning on the links, fresh cut grass, salt spray and earthy woods, blending depth and freshness, softness and strength. With sustainably sourced ingredients, small-batch production and simple design, every detail reflects a commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship and inspired travel. $112 for Eau de Perfume, $35 travel size, $65 candle, www.onandoffthecourse.com
Travis Mathew
TravisMathew’s Women Cloudscape Button Down is made from new scuba fabric—a heavier-weight option with a luxe feel and just the right amount of structure. The button-down, relaxed-fit collared jacket is designed to go with anything and layers effortlessly over activewear and lifestyle looks. Additional features include side-seam pockets, six-snap panel closure, drop shoulders and available are matching pieces. It’s available in two colors and sizes XS-XXL. $159.95, www.travismathew.com
Lululemon
Lululemon’s Alpaca Wool-Blend Knit Hood is an easy, stylish way to add warmth to a chilly round of golf. It’s lounge-level comfort made for the outdoors. The super-soft alpaca wool blend yarns bring sweatery softness to cold days and frosty commutes. There is a drawcord for a customized fit and the tapered shape fits comfortably under a jacket and helps reduce bulk. One size and two colors are offered. $78, www.lululemon.com
Payntr Golf
Payntr’s Golf Sport Classic LE Golf Shoes are loaded with features such a TPU outsole that delivers performance-enhancing traction, full-grain leather uppers with a waterproof, breathable membrane and an Ortholite footbed to ensure a cushioned fit. Also, a PMXNitro+ midsole provides maximum energy return and ultimate underfoot support. The Classic LE comes in two colorways and sizes 5.5–10.5. $150, www.payntrgolf.com
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham x Spartina’s Sport Shoe Bags tidily store golf or tennis shoes. Designed in exclusive colors and patterns, this shoe bag makes an ideal holiday gift. Crafted from durable water- and dirt-resistant nylon, it includes an interior divider with a zipper pocket, an exterior zipper pocket and two grommeted holes for ventilation. Add a custom monogram for a thoughtful gift for any sports lover or avid traveler. Available in six patterns and colors. $79, www.markandgraham.com
Peter Millar
Peter Millar’s Flora Knit Mélange Track Pant features a custom-developed, sublimely soft stretch jersey fabric with a plush, mid-weight feel, making it a piece that will be a welcome addition to any woman’s wardrobe. The stylish, slightly oversized design with subtle mélange kit and added spandex for stretch make this a versatile enough pant to wear for a variety of activities. Comes in on-trend pebble color and sizes XS-XL with a 30-inch inseam. $150, www.petermillar.com
Tilley
Tilley’s Packable Quilted Anorak is a stylish half-zip designed jacket with adjustable hood that is completely packable, making it the perfect outerwear piece for traveling. Made from 100% recycled polyester, the water-repellent fabric and fill are breathable for comfort but also retain heat for warmth in varied conditions. It comes with a compact storage bag that fits in your pocket, allowing the anorak to be stored easily and used as a convenient travel pillow. It comes in three colors and sizes XS-XL. $229, www.tilley.com
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren's Polo Play Leather Tote will become her favorite bag to take to and from the clubhouse. The quality construction and signature details lay the foundation for these bags, which are designed with easy silhouettes and straightforward functionality. Crafted with Italian full-grain leather which has a pebbled finish, this spacious tote features tank top-style straps that allow for versatility in carrying and styling. It comes in a vibrant selection of seven colors and can be monogrammed for an extra special touch. $598, www.ralphlauren.com
Varley
Varley’s Maura Half-Zip Rib Knit is a versatile sweater for all-season layering. The contemporary half-zip style is made to elevate cold-weather looks, crafted from a mid-gauge soft Viscose yarn, which makes it soft to the touch and super comfortable to wear all day. Complete with a classic turn-back collar and fashioned detailing to the arms, it comes in five color choices and sizes XXS-XL. $168, www.varley.com
A. Putnam
A. Putnam’s Enza Washable Cashmere Vest has a nicely cut V-neck with classic four-button closure and matching buttons on two accent pockets. Knit vests are very on-trend and timeless because they’re so functional. It can be styled in many ways from on its own with jeans to layered over a polo with a skirt, pants or shorts on the course. The multi-season weight makes it a piece that can be worn year-round. Three colors are available in a generous size range of PXS-XXL. $215, www.aputnam.com
Ame & Lulu
Ame & Lulu’s Court & Course water bottle makes a great stocking stuffer and is the perfect accessory for a day on the course or a friendly match at the tennis club. Made from 100% stainless steel with double-walled vacuum insulation, the 22-ounce stainless steel bottle keeps water icy cold for 24 hours. It also has a leak-proof lid and is BPA free for safe water drinking. Two colors available—a navy with golf print, and white with repeat golf club print. $44, www.ameandlulu.com
UGG
UGG’s Tasman II Slipper Shoe is a new addition to the iconic collection. Always a popular gift item, this updated version is built with the same slide-in low profile as the original Tasman, with this evolution featuring the signature UGG braid on the collar, a lush sheepskin interior and soft sugarcane EVA for optimal comfort. Perfect for aprés golf, indoors or out, the Tasman is the ultimate go-to for all-day style and comfort. Available in nine colors and whole sizes 5-12. $125, www.ugg.com
Hari Mari
Hari Mari’s CloudComfort crew socks will have your lucky gift recipients walking on a cloud. These new, ultra-soft socks are so cozy, she’ll never want to take them off. They pair perfectly with slippers or with her favorite sneakers and are great to slip on when the golf shoes come off. These crew socks are the perfect stocking stuffer for the comfort-lover in your life. There are three color choices and fits women’s sizes 6-11. $20, www.harimari.com
Rhone
Rhone’s DreamGlow trouser in the hottest color this season, chestnut brown, will earn you top Santa’s Elf award. The fabric is luxe soft against the skin with performance properties like anti-odor technology. An elastic waist, drop-in side pockets that fit most phones and flattering pin-tuck detail on the front and back give an elevated look that can go anywhere. Complete the look with any top from the DreamGlow collection. Five color choices and sizes XS-XXL. $128, www.rhone.com
Chelsea Charles
Chelsea Charles’ Golf Goddess Two-Tone golf ball bead stroke counter bracelet is a beautiful and convenient way to track golf strokes, replacing the need for a score counter attached to a belt or golf bag. A stylish alternative to traditional counting tools, Golf Goddess can be worn on and off the course. Made with a sterling silver dipped cuff, 12 alternating sterling silver and 14k gold dipped 8mm beads and a 7.5” adjustable cuff. $79, www.chelseacharles.com