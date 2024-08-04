Rory McIlroy Wears Ostrich-Print Nike Golf Shoes in Paris Olympics
Sunday marks the fourth and final round of the men's golf tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. One of the more exciting storylines to follow has been the strong play of Rory McIlroy - and his fire footwear.
The 35-year-old is well-positioned to take home another Olympic medal, depending on how today plays out. McIlroy's play has been electrifying, which is perfectly fitting given his new golf shoes.
Throughout the tournament at Le Golf National, McIlroy has worn the newly-released Nike Victory Tour 3 Electric golf shoes. The limited-edition colorway is part of Nike's 55-shoe 'Electric' pack released for the Olympics.
Athletes and fans can still buy the shoes in select sizes for $210 on the Nike website. Additionally, other colorways of the model are still available in more sizes.
Unlike other styles, the 'Electric' colorway sports a white upper, black Swoosh logos, and a mix of Ostrich print and Solar Orange around the base of the shoes.
The Nike Victory Tour 3 is an elegant blend of style and performance. It features a full-grain leather upper with an internal strap for added support.
An Air Zoom unit is stitched directly to the upper instead of being set into foam, so it responds to every step. The full-length plate beneath the Air unit helps increase energy return. Lastly, the cushy foam under the heel delivers an extremely smooth ride.
The Tour Flex Pro from Softspikes in the key three forefoot spike locations and Silver Tornado spikes in the lateral and heel offer exceptional traction in all conditions.
Golfers who want to stand out while performing at the highest level cannot go wrong with the Nike Victory Tour 3 Electric. If McIlroy can pull off a win on Sunday, then these shoes will become even more sought after by athletes.
