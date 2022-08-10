Reebok Releasing Classic Allen Iverson Sneakers

Allen Iverson was a phenomenon - on and off the court. At 6'0", 180, Iverson is pound for pound, one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His extensive resume includes 11 NBA All-Star appearances, 1 MVP award, and dragging the Philadelphia 76ers to the 2001 NBA Finals.

For those too young to remember, Iverson was selected first in the 1996 NBA Draft. The undersized point guard was drafted before Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, and Ray Allen. And Iverson was so good that no one questions the 76ers decision to this day.

Reebok Question Mid 'Blue Toe' Reebok

Just as Iverson's playing career stands the test of time, so does his sneaker legacy. Reebok continues to pump out his old hoop shoes in new and creative colorways.

But luckily for 76ers fans and OG sneakerheads, Reebok is releasing Iverson's first signature sneaker in a classic colorway. The Reebok Question Mid 'Blue Toe' hits shelves on August 19, 2022, for $160. Fans can pick up a pair online at Reebok's website and select retailers.

The last time this classic hoop shoe received retro treatment was way back in 2016. Thankfully, Reebok did not make many changes to the 'Blue Toe' colorway. The main difference is the insole, which opted for a close-up portrait of Iverson's face instead of the traditional Reebok branding.

Although this is a general release, we do not know how many pairs are in production. Given that it is a colorway that Iverson wore himself, it certainly drives up hype for this release.

For fans interested in Reebok Question Mid 'Blue Toe', do not wait to buy the shoes. Otherwise, you could be stuck paying resale prices. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

