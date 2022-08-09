Which Brand Will Kyrie Irving Wear After Nike?

The past few years have been tumultuous for Kyrie Irving. The 30-year-old has bounced around between teams, lost a mentor in Kobe Bryant, and missed significant time during the 2021-22 NBA season after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.

To make matters worse, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Nike is unlikely to extend Irving's signature shoe deal beyond next season. So if Irving's deal with Nike lapses, what are his options?

Nike

Kyrie Irving wears the Nike Kyrie 7 during the 2021-22 NBA season. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Let's start by saying that Nike has not yet made a definitive decision regarding Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker deal - or at least they have not yet disclosed that decision to the public.

So, we can always hope that cooler heads prevail and the two parties can work through the situation. Nike debuted Irving's signature sneaker line in 2014, and it has easily become one of the most popular collections in the company's history.

However, the beginning of the end could be traced back to last July. An Instagram account posted a picture of Irving's upcoming 8th signature sneaker, and Irving wrote, “I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming Kyrie 8, IMO these are trash! I have absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneaker heads and true supporters of the KAI11 brand.”

The Nike Kyrie 8 would release under the name Nike Kyrie Infinity, and Irving wore them throughout the season. Maybe a similar situation could play out again. Irving could stick with Nike while his signature line ends. There is heavy speculation that the Kyrie line will be replaced with a new line for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

It would not be the first time something like this had happened. Look at Carmelo Anthony and Jordan Brand. Speaking of Jumpman, a move from Nike to Jordan Brand seems highly unlikely.

Adidas

Trae Young wears the Adidas Trae Young 1. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Adidas does not feel like a natural fit for Kyrie Irving. The German company already has five signature sneaker lines - James Harden, Derrick Rose, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Trae Young.

All five of their signature basketball lines belong to guards. Three of the five are already north of 30 years old. Adding Irving to their roster would be doubling down instead of branching out.

Under Armour

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry Flow 9. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Under Armour lacks street cred for most hoopers. Some fans perceive the American company as more of a football or baseball sportswear brand. Their basketball shoes have gone viral for the wrong reasons on more than one occassion.

However, that could make the pairing a perfect fit. Under Armour has two signature athletes - Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry. And the latter recently spun off his own sub-label, the Curry Brand.

Under Armour would benefit from Irving's popularity and cache among basketball fans. The company's tech is perfectly fine; they just need an infusion of hype from someone.

Puma

LaMelo Ball wears the Puma MB.01. © Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Since re-entering the performance basketball shoe market in 2018, Puma has made all the right moves. They have assembled a cast of exciting players, headlined by one signature athlete - LaMelo Ball.

Besides Ball, the company has a strong history with NBA legend Walt 'Clyde' Frazier. Jay-Z is Puma's creative director, which never hurts in a pitch meeting. If Kyrie Irving took his talents to Puma, it could propel the German company past some of its competitors.

Anta, Li-Ning, Peak, & Others

Klay Thompson wears the Anta KT7. © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is always thinking big picture. He could reshape the sneaker landscape by signing a sneaker contract with a Chinese company like Anta, Li-Ning, or Peak. All three sportswear brands already have a foothold in the NBA with several star players.

Like all of the other brands, these companies put out reputable sneakers with good tech and possess a strong global presence. Landing Irving would be the biggest win in their company's history.

Something Different

Spencer Dinwiddie wears the K8iro. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving could always start his own sneaker company. Other NBA players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Langston Galloway have successfully created their own sneaker line.

There was even a rumor that Kobe Bryant thought about starting his own sneaker company after his contract expired in 2020. Sadly, we will never know the full story behind that rumor. This option seems just as plausible as any of the other moves Irving could make.

Sneaker Free Agency

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Kobe Bryant, it is not inconceivable that Kyrie Irving does not sign another sneaker contract. The Los Angeles Lakers legend drove sneakerheads crazy during the 2002-03 NBA season when he wore an array of different brands.

Bryant is not the only player to have taken that route. The NBA is littered with players who wear whatever shoe they want on a nightly basis. One notable example is Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

