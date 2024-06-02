Roger Federer's New Tennis Shoes are Taking Over the French Open
We have entered the second of week of competition at the 2024 French Open, and there is no shortage of exciting storylines. Athletes always bring their A-game to Roland Garros, including dressing the part.
While Roger Federer has retired from tennis that has not stopped him from having a major influence in the sport. Not only is the youngest generation of players copying some of his moves, they are dressing like him on the court.
Earlier this week, the Swiss sportswear brand On officially launched Federer's second signature tennis shoe. Players like Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton have excited the sneaker community by debuting the new kicks on the court. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the new tennis shoe.
Federer gave a strong presentation for his second signature tennis shoe. In an exciting video posted to Instagram, the tennis icon runs through the tech specs of the shoe while highlights of the model on the court match the commentary.
The On THE ROGER Pro 2 officially hit shelves in a white and indigo colorway just ahead of the French Open. Athletes and fans can purchase the performance tennis shoes for $200 on the On website.
According to the brand, the shoe is packed with major performance upgrades. The next-generation kicks deliver unrivaled agility, stability, and durability. They were co-created with the brand's athletes and made for the feet of future legends (You).
It is going to be an incredible summer for tennis fans, and it will include plenty of sharp new sneakers. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Coco Gauff takes New Balance's iconic grey to the clay courts of the French Open.