Russell Westbrook Debuts Sixth Signature Jordan Brand Shoe

Christmas Day might be considered the unofficial start to the NBA regular season, but it's the playoffs for sneaker companies. With the whole world tuned in for five high-profile games, brands battle for the attention of consumers flush with gift cards.

This afternoon the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers, and to the surprise of no one, Nike and Jordan Brand athletes stole the show with the kicks they wore on the hardwood.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook used the opportunity to debut his sixth signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Westbrook originally signed with Jumpman in October 2012 before inking a ten-year extension in 2017, which included the launch of his signature line known as the Jordan Why Not series.

Jordan Why Not .6

A detailed look at Russell Westbrook's shoes. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Westbrook debuted the Jordan Why Not .6 against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. There is still no official release date, details, or pricing for the unreleased model.

All we know is that the red and yellow shoe features a semi-transparent upper and a zipper wrapping around the ankle. Westbrook's shoes have always featured radical designs to match his high-energy play style.

It looks like Westbrook and Jordan Brand have another classic with this performance basketball shoe. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what athletes wear on and off the court.

Recommended For You

First Look at Ja Morant's Signature Nike Shoes

The Nike Kobe 8 is Coming Back