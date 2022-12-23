The Top Ten Christmas Basketball Shoes in NBA History

Christmas Day is considered the unofficial start to the NBA season. The regular season games start meaning more and casual fans begin paying attention. Additionally, footwear companies use the slate of nationally-televised matchups to show off the best basketball shoes they have to offer.

Over the years, players have become increasingly competitive with their Christmas Day kicks as well. Below is our list of the best holiday-inspired hoop shoes of all time.

10. Nike KD 4 'Christmas'

A detailed look at Ja Morant's shoes. © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike KD 4

Release Date: The Nike KD 4 'Christmas' was released on December 24, 2011, for $90.

Description: These copper-colored shoes flew under the radar when Kevin Durant wore them while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they have grown in popularity over the last decade.

9. Under Armour Curry 6 'Christmas in the Town'

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes. © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Under Armour Curry 6

Release Date: The Under Armour Curry 6 'Christmas in the Town' was released on December 26, 2018, for $130.

Description: Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers by scoring 42 points in these clean Christmas basketball shoes.

8. adidas Trae Young 1 'Christmas'

adidas

Model: adidas Trae Young 1

Release Date: The adidas Trae Young 1 'Christmas' was released on December 11, 2021, for $130.

Description: Sadly, Trae Young was not able to debut these Saint Nick-inspired kicks against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden last Christmas. The silver lining is Bogdan Bogdanovic wore them for his good friend.

7. Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Christmas'

A detailed look at DeMar DeRozan's shoes. © John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike Kobe 10 Elite

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2015, for $200.

Description: Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant was missing a lot of games due to injuries late in his career. Nevertheless, the Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Christmas' was ahead of its time.

6. Nike LeBron 13 'Christmas'

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes. © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike LeBron 13

Release Date: The Nike LeBron 13 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2015, for $200.

Description: LeBron James' 13th signature shoe is a polarizing model. But even detractors of the Nike LeBron 13 have to admit the icy white and blue colorway is aesthetically appealing.

5. Nike Kobe 8 'Christmas'

A detailed look at Kobe Bryant's shoes. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike Kobe 8

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 8 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2012, for $150.

Description: Who can forget the battle between Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony on Christmas Day 2012? The only thing hotter than the two prolific scorers was what they wore on their feet.

4. Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Christmas'

A detailed look at Ja Morant's shoes. © Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike Kobe 9 Elite

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2014, for $225.

Description: Kobe Bryant missed the 2014 Christmas Day matchup against the Chicago Bulls, but his high-top basketball shoes still did numbers. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Christmas' came with a hefty price tag, but the shoes' technology and attention to detail were unmatched.

3. Nike Kobe 7 'Christmas (Leopard)'

Kobe Bryant reaches for a loose ball. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike Kobe 7

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 7 'Christmas (Leopard)' was released on December 25, 2011, for $180.

Description: Fast or strong? That is the question Kobe Bryant posed to fans in a video before the Los Angeles Lakers played the Chicago Bulls on Christmas Day 2011. The Nike Kobe 7 allowed athletes to personalize the shoes' midsole to adjust to their playing style, a level of customization missing in today's basketball shoes.

2. Nike LeBron 11 'Christmas'

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike LeBron 11

Release Date: The Nike LeBron 11 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2013, for $200.

Description: LeBron James and the Miami Heat were destroying every team in their path during the 2013-14 regular season. James used the Christmas Day game in Los Angeles to debut the Nike LeBron 11 in a light green and bright crimson colorway.

1. Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch'

A detailed look at Jarred Vanderbilt's shoes. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike Kobe 6

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 6 was released on December 25, 2010, for $130.

Description: As if there was ever any doubt about the greatest holiday-inspired basketball shoe of all time. In fact, the Nike Kobe 6 might be the greatest basketball shoe ever created.

The Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' brilliantly capitalized on Kobe Bryant's callous demeanor and hunger to steal Christmas from his opponents. Of course, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' was released in 2020 and sold out immediately. It is nearly impossible to watch an NBA game and not see a player wearing the Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch.'

Recommended For You

The Ten Best Basketball Shoes of 2022

Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer' Out Now