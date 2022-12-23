The Top Ten Christmas Basketball Shoes in NBA History

Skip to main content

The Ten Best Christmas Basketball Shoes of All Time

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant have the best holiday-inspired basketball shoes ever made.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Christmas Day is considered the unofficial start to the NBA season. The regular season games start meaning more and casual fans begin paying attention. Additionally, footwear companies use the slate of nationally-televised matchups to show off the best basketball shoes they have to offer.

Over the years, players have become increasingly competitive with their Christmas Day kicks as well. Below is our list of the best holiday-inspired hoop shoes of all time.

10. Nike KD 4 'Christmas'

View of copper and black Nike KD shoes.

A detailed look at Ja Morant's shoes.

Model: Nike KD 4

Release Date: The Nike KD 4 'Christmas' was released on December 24, 2011, for $90.

Description: These copper-colored shoes flew under the radar when Kevin Durant wore them while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they have grown in popularity over the last decade.

9. Under Armour Curry 6 'Christmas in the Town'

View of white and blue Under Amour shoes.

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes.

Model: Under Armour Curry 6

Release Date: The Under Armour Curry 6 'Christmas in the Town' was released on December 26, 2018, for $130.

Description: Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers by scoring 42 points in these clean Christmas basketball shoes.

8. adidas Trae Young 1 'Christmas'

View of red and green adidas shoes.

Model: adidas Trae Young 1

Release Date: The adidas Trae Young 1 'Christmas' was released on December 11, 2021, for $130.

Description: Sadly, Trae Young was not able to debut these Saint Nick-inspired kicks against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden last Christmas. The silver lining is Bogdan Bogdanovic wore them for his good friend.

7. Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Christmas'

View of red and black Nike Kobe shoes.

A detailed look at DeMar DeRozan's shoes.

Model: Nike Kobe 10 Elite 

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2015, for $200.

Description: Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant was missing a lot of games due to injuries late in his career. Nevertheless, the Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'Christmas' was ahead of its time.

6. Nike LeBron 13 'Christmas'

View of white and blue Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

Model: Nike LeBron 13

Release Date: The Nike LeBron 13 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2015, for $200.

Description: LeBron James' 13th signature shoe is a polarizing model. But even detractors of the Nike LeBron 13 have to admit the icy white and blue colorway is aesthetically appealing.

5. Nike Kobe 8 'Christmas'

View of black and orange Nike Kobe shoes.

A detailed look at Kobe Bryant's shoes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Model: Nike Kobe 8

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 8 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2012, for $150.

Description: Who can forget the battle between Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony on Christmas Day 2012? The only thing hotter than the two prolific scorers was what they wore on their feet.

4. Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Christmas'

View of red and black Nike Kobe shoes.

A detailed look at Ja Morant's shoes.

Model: Nike Kobe 9 Elite

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2014, for $225.

Description: Kobe Bryant missed the 2014 Christmas Day matchup against the Chicago Bulls, but his high-top basketball shoes still did numbers. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite 'Christmas' came with a hefty price tag, but the shoes' technology and attention to detail were unmatched.

3. Nike Kobe 7 'Christmas (Leopard)'

Kobe Bryant reaches for a basketball.

Kobe Bryant reaches for a loose ball.

Model: Nike Kobe 7

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 7 'Christmas (Leopard)' was released on December 25, 2011, for $180.

Description: Fast or strong? That is the question Kobe Bryant posed to fans in a video before the Los Angeles Lakers played the Chicago Bulls on Christmas Day 2011. The Nike Kobe 7 allowed athletes to personalize the shoes' midsole to adjust to their playing style, a level of customization missing in today's basketball shoes. 

2. Nike LeBron 11 'Christmas'

View of green and red Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes. 

Model: Nike LeBron 11

Release Date: The Nike LeBron 11 'Christmas' was released on December 26, 2013, for $200.

Description: LeBron James and the Miami Heat were destroying every team in their path during the 2013-14 regular season. James used the Christmas Day game in Los Angeles to debut the Nike LeBron 11 in a light green and bright crimson colorway.

1. Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch'

View of bright green Nike Kobe shoes.

A detailed look at Jarred Vanderbilt's shoes.

Model: Nike Kobe 6

Release Date: The Nike Kobe 6 was released on December 25, 2010, for $130.

Description: As if there was ever any doubt about the greatest holiday-inspired basketball shoe of all time. In fact, the Nike Kobe 6 might be the greatest basketball shoe ever created.

The Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' brilliantly capitalized on Kobe Bryant's callous demeanor and hunger to steal Christmas from his opponents. Of course, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' was released in 2020 and sold out immediately. It is nearly impossible to watch an NBA game and not see a player wearing the Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch.'

Recommended For You

The Ten Best Basketball Shoes of 2022

Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer' Out Now

New Balance Just Created the Next Classic Christmas Shoe

In This Article (7)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry

View of black and orange Nike Kobe shoes.
On Court

The Top Ten Christmas Basketball Shoes in NBA History

By Pat Benson
View of black and blue Air Jordan shoes.
News

The Air Jordan 13 is Back in 'University Blue'

By Pat Benson
Aaron Judge speaks at a press conference.
News

Aaron Judge Wears Classic Air Jordans in Photo Shoot

By Pat Benson
View of yellow and green Nike KD shoes.
News

Kevin Durant Wears Nike KD 15 'Oregon Ducks' Colorway

By Pat Benson
View of blue Nike running shoes.
News

The Top Five Running Shoes of 2022

By Pat Benson
Ja Morant dribbles the ball.
News

Ja Morant Debuts Signature Nike Logo

By Pat Benson
View of green and red Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James' New Nike Shoes Drop in Holiday Colors

By Pat Benson
View of brown and green New Balance shoe.
News

New Balance Created the Next Iconic Holiday Hoop Shoe

By Pat Benson