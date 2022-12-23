Major News for the Future of Kobe Bryant's Nike Shoes

Thanks to a slew of new and retro releases, it has been a banner year for basketball shoes. Now it appears Nike is giving fans reasons to be optimistic about 2023. According to Sole Retriever, multiple sneakers from Kobe Bryant's signature line will be released next year.

The footwear website has broken the news about Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum's upcoming signature sneakers and is a trustworthy source. Below is everything we know about the upcoming releases from the Nike Kobe line.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro

A detailed look at Tyrese Haliburton's shoes. © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is expected to release in Fall 2023. The first release will be a triple-white colorway in full-family sizing. Although there will be more colorways of the Nike Kobe 8 released, not all will enjoy a full-size run.

Currently, the pricing for men's shoes remains a mystery. However, the grade-school sizes will cost $120, and the preschool sizes will cost $90. There have been rumors circulating for months surrounding the potential release of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro, and now fans can rest easy knowing one of the best basketball shoes of all time is making a comeback.

The Nike Kobe 8 was launched in 2012 and will be remembered for two things - the innovative Lunarlon cushioning and the ridiculous stats Bryant put up while wearing the performance beasts.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro

A detailed look at Isaiah Thomas' shoes. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sole Retriever was not done breaking big news. One colorway of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro is expected to come back in the Summer of 2023. The brand-new colorway will contain "White Black Metallic Gold Bright Emerald."

There is still no leaked image of the never-before-seen colorway. However, the reports indicate the shoe will cost $180 in men's sizes. This is exciting news for fans who have been starving for more releases from the Nike Kobe line. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro enjoyed a nice run from February 2019 to December 2019.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about these exciting releases that are just around the corner. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

