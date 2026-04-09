Sabrina Ionescu Debuts 4th Signature Nike Basketball Shoe

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Inocescu is one of the biggest basketball stars in the world. A WBNA champion, a 4x WNBA All-Star, and an Olympics gold medalist, Inocescu's reputation as a hooper is etched in stone. Her status in the sneaker industry is that of a global icon.

While on her second Nike Basketball Asia tour, Ionescu debuted her fourth signature sneaker. Adding to a line already beloved by hoopers, the Nike Sabrina 4 is designed to support players that put in the work to be their best.

Design Details

The Nike Sabrina 4. | Nike

Mirroring Ionescu's approach to the game, the Nike Sabrina 4 continues to level up each season. The latest model tours upgrades to the silhouette players have grown to love and expect, delivering a competitive edge on the court.

The first three Nike Sabrina basketball shoes are certified hardwood classics inspired by handcrafted heritage with best-in-class underfoot setups. However, the Nike Sabrina 4 pushes the boundaries of design to deliver a more modern silhouette. Key features include underfoot innovations and intentional upgrades to deliver comfort and responsive court feel.

Tech Specs

The Nike Sabrina 4. | Nike

The Nike Sabrina 4 features a carved collar for enhanced mobility, a perforated tongue for ultimate comfort and breathability, and a compression-molded forefoot vamp for an elite fit. Underfoot, there is a TPU FlyPlate, a combination of a responsive forefoot Air Zoom unit and plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole.

The new apparel collection brings Nike's pinnacle Aero-FIT cooling technology to the basketball court for the first time. Ionescu's signature collection blends performance and sportswear, enabling play whenever and wherever the ball is rolled out.

Deeper Meanings

The Nike Sabrina 4. | Nike

Other cool details include mirrored-finished Swooshes that serve as an affirmation for athletes to see themselves in the shoe. The lightweight upper features a new haptic print that references Ionescu's Romanian heritage. An "S" that transitions to an "I" as it moves from heel to forefoot. The heel features a distinct lowercase "i" that has become the collection's signature motif.

The vertical medial Swoosh represents the barriers that Ionescu has broken throughout her career. It is the symbol that brings her the most pride in the shoes. The vertical Swoosh also serves as a reminder of Ionescu's commitment to growing the game and reflects the legacy she'll leave behind.

Release Information

The Nike Sabrina 4. | Nike

The Nike Sabrina 4 basketball shoe and signature apparel collection will launch in July 2026 at Nike.com and select retailers. The shoes will be available in adult ($135), big kid ($107), and little kid ($97) sizing.

Nike has already planned several colorway stories, complete with special materials and finishes that channel the creative, confident energy the next generation of hoopers brings to the court. Athletes and fans who can't wait until July can shop Ionescu's current available collection online now.

Ionescu's Statement

The Nike Sabrina 4. | Nike

"Seeing my shoe worn across all levels of the game tells me that we are creating shoes that basketball players really love. It takes a lot of work with my team at Nike to deliver footwear that can perform at this level and get better with each model," Ionescu said in a press release.

"Every year, I work on my game, finding any area of opportunity to add or improve. And that is exactly what we are doing with my shoe and my entire line — innovating in the right places while still keeping that Sabrina-feel that players everywhere know and love."

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