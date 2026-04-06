Caitlin Clark's First Nike Shoe Release Information Reported

There are plenty of exciting new and retro kicks scheduled to hit shelves this year. But no sneaker is more highly anticipated than Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe. Sadly, there are still no official images (or even leaked pictures online) available to the public.

Clark has teased brand-new performance technology in her shoes but has kept everything else top-secret. However, more details about the secretive sneakers are starting to emerge on social media.

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Thanks to details reported by KicksFinder, we now have an idea of the name, launch date, pricing, and colorways of Clark's debut hoop shoe. Nike has not yet confirmed any of this information, so it is subject to change.

Nike Caitlin 1

Caitlin Clark Nike T-shirts at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The name of a shoe may not make or break it, but it certainly impacts the marketing. Nothing can beat the Air Jordan, while difficult names like the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 are a mouthful. It appears that the name of Clark's shoe will be the Nike Caitlin 1.

Launch Date

Caitlin Clark for Nike. | Nike

It is unclear when Clark will debut the Nike Caitlin 1 during the 2026 WNBA season, but that is sure to happen as the shoes are expected to launch on September 29, 2026. Additionally, colorways will roll out throughout the holiday shopping season.

Pricing

Caitlin Clark's Nike billboard in Indianapolis. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Given Clark's massive appeal and popularity among fans of all age groups, it is only right that her first signature shoe release in almost a full-size run. The reported pricing will be Adults ($140), Grade school ($115), and Preschool ($105). Unfortunately, no shoes for Toddlers at this time.

Colorways

Caitlin Clark will debut her Nike shoe this WNBA season. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Halloween and Christmas are arguably two of the best holidays, and without doubt, they lend themselves to the best colorways for basketball shoes. Of course, there are still no images or product details, but the Nike Caitlin 1 is expected to drop Halloween and Christmas-themed colorways.

More Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe Shoes

Caitlin Clark wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" colorway. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While basketball fans and sneakerheads are eager to see the Nike Caitlin 1, we hate to see her collaborations with the Nike Kobe line end. Throughout her WNBA career, Clark has become the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's retro sneaker line. Luckily, the Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" and "Coconut Milk" colorways are scheduled to drop this spring.

Between Clark and all of the other signature athletes in the WNBA, it is sure to be another exciting year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.