The Nike Ja 3 x Jurassic Park Pack Drops Friday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has had a forgettable season. However, his signature Nike sneaker line has never been stronger. The Nike Ja 3 has been a smash hit, dropping in countless exciting colorways.

While there has been no shortage of stylish designs, the upcoming Nike Ja 3 "Ja-Rassic Park" collaboration with the Jurassic Park movie franchise is easily the best yet. We have seen early images of the shoes before, but Nike has produced high-quality campaign images and extensive details in the lead-up to this weekend's release. Below is everything online shoppers must know.

Release Information

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways. | Nike

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways will drop at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 10. Online shoppers can buy the performance shoes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores. A third unnamed Metallic Silver colorway will drop at a later date.

While not quite a full-size run, shoppers can buy the "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways in near-full-family sizing: Adult ($135), Big Kid ($112), and Little Kid ($97). Fans who miss the initial drop can find both colorways on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways. | Nike

The "Explorer" colorway features a gradient design, with Dynamic Yellow transitioning into Green Spark on the upper, with University Red detailing on the claw marks. Meanwhile, Nike Swooshes, Ja logos, and Jurassic Park branding pop off in Black. Dinosaur skeleton designs appear on the insoles.

The "Raptor" colorway has an Anthracite upper with bold Yellow Ochre claw marks wrapping up the shoe's lateral sides. The Nike Swooshes, Ja logos, and Jurassic Park branding appear in Bright Crimson. The insoles feature graphics of the prehistoric predators.

Collaboration Details

The NIke Ja 3 "Ja-Rassic Park" box. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 serves as the perfect canvas for this fierce collaboration. Morant is swift, fast, quick, and known to let out a primal scream once he's torn apart a defense. Each colorway perfectly embodies the excitement surrounding the blockbuster hit that started in the 1990s.

The Nike Ja 3 "Ja-Rassic Park" colorways come with special packaging that includes a shoe box with Nike x Ja Morant x Jurassic Park co-branding. The only downside is that there are no extra laces or matching apparel collections.

Why It Matters

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways. | Nike

There have been plenty of negative headlines about Nike's market cap over the past year, but everything about this sneaker collaboration shows why Nike still sits atop the basketball kingdom. Both the "Explorer" and "Raptor" colorways will sell out, as will the upcoming "Metallic Silver" design, dropping later this month.

The Nike Ja 3 has been the most exciting basketball shoe to follow this season, and will likely keep the momentum well into the summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.