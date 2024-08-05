Simone Biles Wears Nike Air Max Sneakers on Olympic Medal Stand
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Simone Biles is considered the G.O.A.T. of gymnastics by fans and competitors alike because of her unquestionable skill and genuine sense of sportsmanship.
On Monday afternoon, Biles won a silver medal in the women's floor exercise final. It was her 11th overall Olympic medal. It may not have been gold, but Biles shined bright on the medal stand.
Biles and her teammate Jordan Chiles even bowed in salute to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. When Biles took a knee, it left many fans with the same question: what sneakers is she wearing?
Biles and Chiles both wore the newly-released Nike Air Max Dn in the 'Olympics' colorway. The Nike Air Max Dn officially launched in March 2024, and the 'Olympics' colorway hit shelves last month.
Athletes and fans can still purchase the Nike Air Max Dn' Olympics' for $170 in adult sizes and $140 in kid sizes on the Nike website. However, the limited-edition sneakers are selling out quickly, and will only rise in popularity after today.
The Nike Air Max Dn is considered the next generation of Air technology. The model features our Dynamic Air unit system of dual-pressure tubes, creating a reactive sensation with every step. The final product was a futuristic design that is comfortable enough to wear from day to night (or from locker room to medal stand).
Meanwhile, the 'Olympics' colorway features a Blue Void multilayered mesh upper that feels lightweight and breathable, with a White haptic print for a textured look and matching foam midsole.
The Swoosh logos and dual-pressure tubes both pop off the shoe in Bright Crimson. Lastly, the Metallic Silver rubber outsole provides the finishing touches to the patriotic sneaker.
The Nike Air Max 1 was first introduced in 1987 and has transcended sport to become a staple in the footwear world. The Nike Air Max Dn is a different model for a new era, just like Biles is unlike any other athlete to come before her.
Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Noah Lyles told reporters that he wants his own signature adidas shoe.