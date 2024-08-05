Noah Lyles Wants Signature Adidas Sneakers After Winning Gold
On Sunday afternoon, Noah Lyles became known as the world's fastest man. The American sprinter won the gold medal in the men's 100-meter dash by just five-thousandths of a second.
Lyles made Olympic track and field history as well as footwear history. The 27-year-old sports icon wore the adidas Adizero Y-3 spikes on the track at Stade de France. It was a major victory for adidas, which now raises new questions for its plans to market the world's fastest man.
It took no time for adidas to celebrate Lyles' accomplishment on social media, and not much longer for the 27-year-old to leverage his victory into a marketing strategy for his own signature shoe with the German brand.
When asked what is next for him after winning a gold medal, Lyles said, "I want my own trainer. Dead serious. I want a sneaker. Ain't no money in sikes. There's money in sneakers and even Michael Johnson didn't have his own sneaker."
Lyles continued, "You know, that's I feel like... for how many medals we bring back, for the notoriety we get, you know, the fact that hasn't happened, that's crazy to me."
According to Sportico, Lyles signed a lucrative contract extension with Adidas earlier this year. It is reportedly the richest deal for a track and field athlete since Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's contract with Puma.
Lyles has been laughed at before for his bold vision and unwavering self-confidence. But you do not become the world's fastest man without pushing boundaries.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are far from over, and more sneaker history will be made. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
