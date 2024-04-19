Stephen Curry's Son Inspired His New 'Future Wolf' Sneakers
The Golden State Warriors season may have come to an early end, but Stephen Curry is just getting started. For the first time ever, Curry will represent Team USA's men's basketball team this summer.
While fans wait for more three-point attempts from the logo, Under Armour and Curry Brand are keeping everyone satisfied with a steady release of new sneakers.
Throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, Curry wore his 11th signature sneaker. The Curry 11 has dropped in several exciting colorways, but the newest style if for all the fathers and their young packs out there.
Hoops fans and sneakerheads will remember Stephen debuting the Curry 11' Future Wolf' on the court during the Warriors' Western Conference Play-In game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Below is a detailed look at the Curry 11 'Future Wolf' sneakers.
Curry 11 'Future Wolf'
The Curry 11' Future Wolf' was released on Friday, April 19. Athletes and fans can purchase the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes and $110 in grade school sizes on UA.com and in select retailers.
The 'Future Wolf' colorway draws inspiration from Stephen's son, Canon Curry. The shoe represents the future that lies ahead for the Young Wolf, Canon Curry, and celebrates him and the next generation as they grow and learn on and off the court.
Predominantly gray with light accents, the 'Future Wolf' is the fiercest version of the Curry 11's. With the Curry 11's bouncy grip of UA Flow, this shoe is specifically designed to help everyone fulfill their potential on the court and seek what the future holds.
There is no denying the importance of these sneakers and the entire Curry signature line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
