Under Armour CEO Liked Instagram Post About Steph Curry's Shoes
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is averaging almost 30 points per game this season, but NBA fans can only talk about his sneaker free agency.
Since Curry and Under Armour split in November, the four-time NBA Champion has worn dozens of shoes from various competing brands. However, Curry's 13th and final signature shoe with Under Armour does not launch until February 2026.
It seems highly unlikely that Curry will wear the shoes or promote them in any way. Making matters worse, fans are already clowning the Curry 13 before the shoes even hit shelves.
Curry 13 Leaks
The footwear news outlet Sole Retriever shared a screenshot on X of Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank's verified Instagram account liking their post about the Curry 13 (before the leaked pictures were reported and removed from Instagram).
Plank has not discussed Curry since his official statement last month, which was incredibly complimentary and thankful to Curry. The industry leader struck an optimistic tone for both parties going forward.
Curry 13 Future
However, companies do not like it when pictures of unreleased shoes leak online. Usually, the images are unflattering, and they always lack the marketing punch of a splashy rollout with storytelling and tech specs.
Unfortunately for Under Armour, the cat is out of the bag and a simple Google search of "Curry 13" reveals plenty of pictures for the upcoming basketball shoe.
There is no denying that Under Armour will have a tough time marketing a shoe for a player who is no longer with the brand. Curry's last Christmas shoe dropped last week, and he did not wear it.
Curry's Sneaker Free Agency
Over the past month, the NBA's hottest sneaker free agent has used his shoes to honor hoops legends while winking to potential business partners.
Curry is in the midst of the most exciting sneaker free agency since Kobe Bryant's 2002-03 season. Last month, Curry warned sneaker brands that "Everybody should be on alert," and he was not exaggerating.
Curry has worn adidas, Li-Ning, Jordan, New Balance, Nike, PUMA, and Reebok since his split with Under Armour. Even better, the sneakerhead and hoops historian has used his footwear to give a history lesson to fans.
Eventually, the Curry 13 will get here, and it will look better than the leaked pictures. Just don't expect to see Curry market the shoe much (if at all). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
