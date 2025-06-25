Cooper Flagg Lists Three NBA Stars He Would Want to Play Golf With
Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft, and he also appears to be the next NBA star who always loves to play golf in his spare time. The basketball to golf pipeline is real.
Ahead of his exciting night, Flagg was asked which NBA stars he would love to play in a foursome with sometime. Unsurprisingly, he named Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry, who are both known for golfing quite a lot (Curry even says he would play professionally after his NBA career).
For his third golfer, Flagg listed Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, a fellow Duke alum. Flagg said he hears Tatum plays golf some, and they already have a lot in common.
While it would be fun to hit the golf course with these three NBA legends just to play, it would also be beneficial for Flagg to converse with these three stars about basketball. Jordan, Curry and Tatum would have plenty of advice for the young star as he enters the league. Let's make it happen.