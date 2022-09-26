Stephen Curry Wears New Shoes at NBA Media Day

Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Wears Unreleased Shoes at NBA Media Day

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry debuted the Curry 10 'Sour Patch Kids' shoes at NBA Media Day.
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most underrated days on the sports calendar is NBA Media Day. Luckily for fans and media members, the league has begun stretching the annual tradition out over multiple days.

Yesterday, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors convened in San Francisco to pose for photo shoots and answer questions. Perennial All-Star point guard Stephen Curry used the opportunity to debut a new pair of shoes.

Thanks to the hard work of photographers, we have clear pictures of Curry's upcoming 10th signature basketball shoe. Last year, Under Armour launched Curry Brand with the Curry Flow 9 shoes. Below is what we know about the unreleased kicks worn by Curry.

Curry 10 'Sour Patch Kids'

Stephen Curry sits down during photo shoot.

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry 10 'Sour Patch Kids.'

The 2021-22 NBA season was pivotal for Curry. He broke Ray Allen's 3-point record, won his 4th NBA Championship and first NBA Finals MVP Award. Even better, Under Armour launched Curry Brand alongside the Curry Flow 9.

Throughout last year, Curry Brand collaborated with the children's cartoon series Sesame Street for several fun colorways of the Curry Flow 9. Now it appears that Curry Brand is working with candy brand Sour Patch Kids on the Curry 10.

This is not the first time that Curry has collaborated with the candy company. The Under Armour Curry 7 had 'Sour Patch Kids' colorways too. 

Currently, there is no official release date for the Curry 10. However, the highly-anticipated basketball shoes are expected to release in Fall 2022. As always, fans can expect several creative colorways of the model to hit shelves over the next year. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for all of your shoe news.

Stephen Curry holds his hand up to his ear during a photo shoot.
