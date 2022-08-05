First Look: Stephen Curry's 10th Signature Sneaker

Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Debuts 10th Signature Shoe

Stephen Curry Debuts 10th Signature Shoe

The Curry 10 is on the way.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry has been on a roll this summer. After leading the Golden State Warriors to another NBA Championship, Curry hosted the ESPYS and threw out the first pitch at an Oakland Athletics baseball game.

The 34-year-old baller is not done making headlines. This week he has hosted Curry Camp held in San Francisco, California for elite basketball players from all over the country. The All-NBA point guard used the opportunity to debut his tenth signature sneaker - the Curry 10.

Shoutout to ESPN and Boardroom reporter Nick DePaula for snapping a clear picture of the unreleased hoop shoes. Curry Brand has yet to release the release date or any tech specs. But at first glance, it appears that the Flow technology used in the last two installments of Curry's signature line is back again.

Curry left Nike for Under Armour in 2013, and it has proven to be a smart move. Both parties have withstood the competition and built a strong legacy in the performance footwear and apparel market. In November 2020, Under Armour announced the launch of the Curry Brand.

Throughout the Warriors' magical 2021-22 season, Curry mostly wore his ninth signature sneaker (first under his own sub-label) - the Curry Flow 9. Additionally, Under Armour and Curry brought back some fan favorites with the Curry 4 FloTro, which is a retro release incorporating new technology.

Last week, we ranked the top ten sneakers worn by Curry during the 2021-22 NBA season. It is safe to assume that next year will be another special season for Curry and his sneaker line. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

