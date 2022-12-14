Two New Colorways of Curry Flow 10 Dropping before Holidays

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been on a mission this season. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has averaged almost 30 points per game and is intent on spoiling the holiday season for his opponents.

Luckily for us, Stephen and Curry Brand are in a much more generous mood towards fans and sneakerheads. The two partners have created two new colorways of Stephen's 10th signature, the Curry Flow 10. Below is everything Curry fans need to know about the new shoes.

Curry Flow 10 'Treasure Island'

A detailed look at the 'Treasure Island' colorway. Curry Brand

Just as Treasure Island physically connects San Francisco to Oakland, the Treasure Island colorway offers new ways for fans to connect with Curry Brand.

Fans will receive a collector’s item connectivity bracelet that gives a nod to sustainability, celebrated through a “trash vs. treasure” theme showcased through intentional details in both the bracelet and shoe design, such as recycled laces.

The Curry Flow 10 'Treasure Island' is available now for $160 at currybrand.com. Every colorway of Curry's tenth signature shoe has flown off the shelves, so fans interested in the earthy hoop shoe should not hesitate to purchase it online.

Curry Flow 10 'Northern Lights'

A detailed look at the 'Northern Lights' colorway. Curry Brand

Northern Lights celebrates the most wonderful time of the year – the holiday season. Not only is Stephen known for charitable giving around the holidays, such as through Christmas with the Curry’s, which took place last week, but he has typically sports iconic colorways on the court as the end of the year approaches.

Over the years, fans have gravitated towards Northern Lights, which first debuted on the Curry 2. The Curry Flow 10 takes a different approach to Northern Lights, playing with some of the fade executions and giving it a modern spin to keep fans on their toes.

The Curry Flow 10 'Northern Lights' will release on Saturday, December 17, for $160 at currybrand.com. There is no doubt this beautifully designed basketball shoe will be highly sought-after, so set a reminder for early Saturday morning.

Recommend For You

Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Under Armour

Ten Best Basketball Shoes for Holiday Gifts