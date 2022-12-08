Under Armour has Last-Minute Gifts for Athletes

Skip to main content

Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Under Armour

It is not too late for last-minute shoppers to buy affordable shoes on Under Armour's website.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It is officially crunch time for holiday shoppers. Luckily, Under Armour has plenty of affordable options on its website for people who have procrastinated or don't want to battle long lines in person.

While finding the right gift for friends and family is never easy, Under Armour has made it easy with its wide selection of shoes and apparel. Below are five last-minute gift ideas, plus some stocking stuffers for the athlete in your life.

UA SlipSpeed

View of white and pink Under Armour shoe.

An overhead view of the UA SlipSpeed shoe.

Product Name: UA SlipSpeed

Price: $150 on the Under Armour website.

Description: The UA SlipSpeed are some of the most versatile training shoes ever made. Based on feedback from athletes, Under Armour designed laceless shoes with collapsible heels that are also machine washable. You can read our complete analysis of the do-it-all shoe here.

Curry 1 Low FloTro

View of black, green, and orange Curry shoes.

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes.

Product Name: Curry 1 Low FloTro

Price: $150 on the Under Armour website.

Description: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is playing at the highest level of his career, and his basketball shoes are more popular than ever. Under Armour and Curry Brand brought back the fan-favorite Curry 1 Low with technological upgrades.

Unisex Curry Flow Go Running Shoes

View of black, green, and red Curry Brand running shoes.

A side view of the Unisex Curry Flow Go Running Shoes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Product Name: Unisex Curry Flow Go Running Shoes

Price: $150 on the Under Armour website.

Description: Curry Brand designed shoes for everything Stephen does off the court. The breathable shoes are built for running, training, and warming up. Its one-piece Flow midsole eliminates the rubber outsole, creating a more lightweight and seamless ride on any surface.

Women's UA HOVR Phantom 3 Launch Running Shoes

Side view of white and yellow Under Armour running shoe.

A lateral view of the Women's UA HOVR Phantom 3 Launch Running Shoes

Product Name: Women's UA HOVR Phantom 3 Launch Running Shoes

Price: $140 on the Under Armour website.

Description: Under Armour designed these ultra-soft running shoes to last mile after mile. The responsive UA HOVR cushioning reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel runners forward.

Stocking Stuffers

Our focus is always on footwear, but Under Armour has plenty of gift ideas that cost less than $50. The men's, women's, and kid's sections all have holiday deals plus a discount when shoppers use the code "EXTRA30". 

Recommended For You

Ten Best Basketball Shoes for Holiday Gifts

Top Ten Running Shoes for Holiday Season

Stephen Curry Debuts Two New Shoes

In This Article (2)

Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry

Rear view of pink and white Under Armour shoe.
News

Under Armour has Last-Minute Gifts for Athletes

By Pat Benson
View of black and red Nike Kyrie shoes.
News

Kyrie Irving Sends Message with his Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Adidas print ad featuring Kobe Bryant.
News

Adidas is Recycling Kobe Bryant's Old Ad Campaigns

By Pat Benson
Deion Sanders speaks at an introductory press conference.
News

Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado

By Pat Benson
View of multi-colored Nike Dunk shoes.
Off Court

Nike & eBay Host Charity Auction for Bodecker Foundation

By Pat Benson
A detailed view of black and red Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of blue and white Nike KD shoes.
News

Nike Slashes Prices on Popular Basketball Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of six New Balance basketball shoes in different colors.
News

New Balance Drops Team Colorways of Popular Basketball Shoe

By Pat Benson