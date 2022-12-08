Under Armour has Last-Minute Gifts for Athletes

Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Under Armour
It is officially crunch time for holiday shoppers. Luckily, Under Armour has plenty of affordable options on its website for people who have procrastinated or don't want to battle long lines in person.
While finding the right gift for friends and family is never easy, Under Armour has made it easy with its wide selection of shoes and apparel. Below are five last-minute gift ideas, plus some stocking stuffers for the athlete in your life.
UA SlipSpeed
Price: $150 on the Under Armour website.
Description: The UA SlipSpeed are some of the most versatile training shoes ever made. Based on feedback from athletes, Under Armour designed laceless shoes with collapsible heels that are also machine washable. You can read our complete analysis of the do-it-all shoe here.
Curry 1 Low FloTro
Price: $150 on the Under Armour website.
Description: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is playing at the highest level of his career, and his basketball shoes are more popular than ever. Under Armour and Curry Brand brought back the fan-favorite Curry 1 Low with technological upgrades.
Unisex Curry Flow Go Running Shoes
Price: $150 on the Under Armour website.
Description: Curry Brand designed shoes for everything Stephen does off the court. The breathable shoes are built for running, training, and warming up. Its one-piece Flow midsole eliminates the rubber outsole, creating a more lightweight and seamless ride on any surface.
Women's UA HOVR Phantom 3 Launch Running Shoes
Price: $140 on the Under Armour website.
Description: Under Armour designed these ultra-soft running shoes to last mile after mile. The responsive UA HOVR cushioning reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel runners forward.
Stocking Stuffers
Our focus is always on footwear, but Under Armour has plenty of gift ideas that cost less than $50. The men's, women's, and kid's sections all have holiday deals plus a discount when shoppers use the code "EXTRA30".
