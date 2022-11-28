Taylor Heinicke Honors UVA Victims before Commanders Game

Yesterday's slate of NFL games did not disappoint. One of the best matchups came from two teams fighting for a playoff spot. The Washington Commanders edged out the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 to improve to 7-5 on the season.

The game ball has to go to Commanders' running back Brian Robinson Jr. But we would be remiss if we didn't spotlight quarterback Taylor Heinicke for his play on the field and his actions off of it.

Heinicke is a well-documented sneakerhead. Everyone always expects the 29-year-old to have some heat on his feet before and after games. But Heinicke outdid himself with custom Nike shoes yesterday afternoon.

Heinicke had his shoes customized to honor the victims of the University of Virginia football team. The artist painted the shoes in Cavaliers' colors and included the jersey numbers of Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. In addition, the phrase "Virginia Strong" was printed on the side of the toe box.

Some people might never realize why sneakerheads care so much about their footwear. But it often conveys a message to the world about your personality and beliefs. Heinicke chose the right message with the perfect shoe to use. Below is what fans need to know about the all-white shoes before they were painted.

Nike Air Force 1 Low

Side view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low in the 'White' colorway. Nike

The custom shoes were Nike Air Force 1 Low in the 'White' colorway. The classic silhouette has been around for many years and is easily accessible to the average fan. Shoppers can purchase a pair for $110 on the Nike website.

Of course, the all-white colorway is a fan favorite thanks to its simplicity and clean look. However, Nike offers the option to customize the colors on its website. Plus, artistic sneakerheads can put their own spin on the shoes with the right paint set.

Heinicke is an exciting player to cover, thanks to his heroics on the field. However, he is setting himself apart from the competition with his heartfelt selection of shoes. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

