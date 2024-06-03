The 10 Best Cleats of the 2024 MLB Season (So Far)
We are well into the 2024 MLB regular season at this point. Memorial Day, May, and the first 60 games are in the rearview mirror. Just as there has been no shortage of spectacular plays, the same can be said of the cleats worn by the players.
All of the major brands have brought their A-game this year with new and custom cleats. While there is still plenty of action remaining, below are the ten best cleats worn during the 2024 MLB season so far.
10. Justin Turner
Player: Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Turner.
Game: June 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Shoe: Turner supported the Jr. Jays with custom adidas cleats.
9. J.P. Crawford
Player: Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford.
Game: May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.
Shoe: Crawford paid tribute to music legend Bob Marley with custom adidas cleats.
8. Alex Verdugo
Player: New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo.
Game: May 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Shoe: Verdugo wore custom Air Jordan cleats for Mother's Day.
7. Fernando Tatis Jr.
Player: San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
Game: April 10 against the Chicago Cubs.
Shoe: Tatis Jr. paid tribute to Padres legend Tony Gwynn with custom Air Jordan cleats.
6. Juan Soto
Player: New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto.
Game: May 12 against the New York Yankees.
Shoe: Soto wore player-exclusive Under Armour cleats in a pink colorway for Mother's Day.
5. Kevin Alcantara
Player: Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara.
Game: February 24 during Spring Training.
Shoe: Alcantara wore the Air Jordan 1 High in the "Royal" colorway.
4. CJ Abrams
Player: Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.
Game: May 1 against the Texas Rangers.
Shoe: Abrams wore a patriotic player-exclusive colorway of his Nike cleats.
3. Mookie Betts
Player: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts.
Game: April 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
Shoe: Betts represented Jordan Brand with a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High.
2. Aaron Judge
Player: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
Game: May 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Shoe: Judge wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low for Mother's Day.
1. Fernando Tatis Jr.
Player: San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
Game: April 26 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Shoe: Tatis Jr. wore custom Air Jordan 1 cleats to match the Padres' City Connect uniforms.
