The 10 Best Cleats of the 2024 MLB Season (So Far)

Ranking the top ten cleats worn during the 2024 MLB season through June.

Pat Benson

Elly De La Cruz wears the Air Jordan 1.
Elly De La Cruz wears the Air Jordan 1. / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

We are well into the 2024 MLB regular season at this point. Memorial Day, May, and the first 60 games are in the rearview mirror. Just as there has been no shortage of spectacular plays, the same can be said of the cleats worn by the players.

All of the major brands have brought their A-game this year with new and custom cleats. While there is still plenty of action remaining, below are the ten best cleats worn during the 2024 MLB season so far.

10. Justin Turner

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Turner's blue adidas cleats.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Turner's custom adidas cleats. / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Turner.
Game: June 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Shoe: Turner supported the Jr. Jays with custom adidas cleats.

9. J.P. Crawford

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford's red and green cleats.
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford's custom Bob Marley adidas cleats. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford.
Game: May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.
Shoe: Crawford paid tribute to music legend Bob Marley with custom adidas cleats.

8. Alex Verdugo

New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo's pink Air Jordan cleats.
New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo's custom Air Jordan cleats. / Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Player: New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo.
Game: May 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Shoe: Verdugo wore custom Air Jordan cleats for Mother's Day.

7. Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.'s white and brown Air Jordan cleats.
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.'s custom Air Jordan cleats. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Player: San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
Game: April 10 against the Chicago Cubs.
Shoe: Tatis Jr. paid tribute to Padres legend Tony Gwynn with custom Air Jordan cleats.

6. Juan Soto

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto's pink Under Armour cleats.
New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto's Under Armour cleats. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Player: New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto.
Game: May 12 against the New York Yankees.
Shoe: Soto wore player-exclusive Under Armour cleats in a pink colorway for Mother's Day.

5. Kevin Alcantara

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara's blue and white Air Jordan cleats.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara's Air Jordan cleats. / Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Chicago Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara.
Game: February 24 during Spring Training.
Shoe: Alcantara wore the Air Jordan 1 High in the "Royal" colorway.

4. CJ Abrams

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams' red and blue Under Armour cleats.
Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams' Under Armour cleats. / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.
Game: May 1 against the Texas Rangers.
Shoe: Abrams wore a patriotic player-exclusive colorway of his Nike cleats.

3. Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts' blue and red Air Jordan cleats.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts' Air Jordan cleats. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts.
Game: April 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
Shoe: Betts represented Jordan Brand with a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High.

2. Aaron Judge

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's white and red Air Jordan cleats.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's Air Jordan cleats. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Player: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
Game: May 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Shoe: Judge wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low for Mother's Day.

1. Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.'s pink and yellow Air Jordan cleats.
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.'s custom Air Jordan cleats. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Player: San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.
Game: April 26 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Shoe: Tatis Jr. wore custom Air Jordan 1 cleats to match the Padres' City Connect uniforms.

