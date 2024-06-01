Paul Rudd Wears Anthony Edwards' Sneakers in Softball Game
We love to see athletes showing love to other athletes. It's even better when it's an actor and an athlete. Best of all, when it is ant-man to ant-man. That is exactly what happened on Friday night in Kansas City.
The legendary actor Paul Rudd, who many know from the film Ant-Man, played in the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. The charity event was in support of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rudd laced up a pair of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' signature adidas sneakers. The only difference is that Rudd had the adidas AE 1 converted into a cleat for the softball field. Below is a detailed look at the awesome custom cleats.
Rudd wore the adidas AE 1 in the "Velocity Blue" colorway. The sneakers were released in March 2024 for $120. Online shoppers can purchase the performance hoop shoes for above retail price on the sneaker resale website StockX.
The "Velocity Blue" colorway draws inspiration from Edwards' favorite color and the brightest, most intense blue adidas has as a brand. The green feature is a nod to the early Timberwolves era.
On Saturday morning, Edwards replied to a social media post showing the custom cleats, "That's hard." The official adidas Basketball social media account jumped in and said, "Believe That" - which has been the tagline for the brand's aggressive marketing campaign.
Edwards' season is over, but his debut hoop shoe with adidas left an unforgettable mark on the NBA season. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
