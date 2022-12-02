Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Retro Shoes in New Colorway

There is never a shortage of spectacular sneakers in the NBA. While there are plenty of exciting new models, sometimes it is difficult to beat the classics. One of the more exciting developments of the 2022-23 NBA season has been the steady stream of retro releases coming from adidas.

More specifically, the adidas Crazy 1. The late-great Kobe Bryant won his first two NBA Championships in the model (at the time called "The Kobe"). After the Los Angeles Lakers legend left adidas, the German company rebranded the shoe and began releasing it every few years.

It has been almost a decade since the last time hoopers and fans could get their hands on the classic kicks. Of course, since then, Bryant sadly passed away, and it has become almost impossible to buy his basketball shoes at retail price.

While the future of the Nike Kobe line remains uncertain, adidas is helping fill the void with the release of new and OG colorways. Soon, fans can purchase the kicks in an exciting new colorway. Below is everything shoppers need to know.

adidas Crazy 1

View of the adidas Crazy 1 in the 'Regal Purple' colorway. Adidas

The adidas Crazy 1 'Regal Purple' will release at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday, December 3. Fans can purchase the shoes in adult sizes for $150 on the adidas website.

The shoes feature an almost entirely-purple upper with a silver midsole and toebox. Additional contrast is provided with a black ankle collar that matches the rubber outsole.

