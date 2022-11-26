Adidas Releases Kobe's Iconic Shoes with Snakeskin Design

The late-great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made history on the court. However, what fans might not realize is that his signature sneaker lines were just as successful.

There is no denying that his best basketball shoes came from his time with Nike. However, his funky and futuristic Adidas catalog has slowly become a fan favorite over two decades after its original release.

Since Bryant's tragic and untimely passing, Nike has made it nearly impossible for the average consumer to get a pair of his signature shoes. Last week, we discussed the uncertain future of the Nike Kobe line.

While it is not the same, Adidas has stepped up to fill the void by releasing some of Bryant's older shoes - such as the Adidas Top Ten and Adidas EQT.

Now, fans are getting treated to the Adidas Crazy 1. Below is everything you must know before buying a pair of the polarizing hoop shoes.

Adidas Crazy 1

View of the Adidas Crazy 1 in the 'Snakeskin' colorway. Adidas

The Adidas Crazy 1 'Snakeskin' was released on November 26, 2022. As of this morning, the shoes are still available in most sizes for $150 on the Adidas website.

The iconic side panels feature a snakeskin upper which is a nod to Bryant's "Black Mamba" nickname. But more importantly, these shoes are still playable. The herringbone pattern provides adequate traction. Additionally, the Torsion System secures the foot.

Older sneakerheads will remember this shoe as The Kobe. However, after Bryant left Adidas in 2002, the German company eventually rebranded the shoe as The Crazy 1. Every few years, Adidas rereleases the shoes and always connects with a new generation of fans.

Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase the shoes or wait for a better colorway. This could be one of the better releases from Black Friday weekend. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

Recommended For You

What's the Future of Kobe's Nike Signature Shoe Line?

What if Kobe Never Left Adidas?