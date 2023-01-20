Stephen Curry's Newest Shoes Celebrate Warriors Success

Skip to main content

The Curry Flow 10 'Curryfornia' is Out Now

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry's newest shoes show love to the Golden State.
The 2022-23 NBA season has served as an important milestone in the professional career of Stephen Curry. Fresh off his fourth championship, the Golden State Warriors point guard is looking for more records to break and trophies to win.

Not only has Curry cemented his status as an all-time great on the court, but this season has coincided with the launch of his tenth signature shoe since joining Under Armour.

The Curry Flow 10 launched in October 2022 and has married cutting-edge technology with fan-favorite colorways that remember key moments from Curry's legendary career. Curry Brand's latest drop celebrates all of the highlights that have taken place in California.

Curry Flow 10 'Curryfornia'

View of blue and white Curry shoe.

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's newest shoe.

On January 20, the Curry Flow 10 'Curryfornia' colorway was released online. Fans can purchase the shoes for $160 on the Curry Brand website. Additionally, fans can shop the 'Iron Sharpens Iron,' 'Sour Patch Kids,' 'Treasure Island,' 'Northern Lights,' and 'More Magic' colorways online.

Honoring Curry’s NBA roots in the state of California, 'Curryfornia' celebrates his triumphs over the years since he first arrived as a rookie in the Golden State in 2009. The shoe's UA WARP upper features blue, red, and yellow detailing, contrasted by the white UA Flow outsole.

Throughout Curry’s professional career, many of his biggest moments on the court have occurred in the iconic blue and gold 'Dub Nation' colorway. 'Curryfornia' toasts to the past while looking ahead to what’s to come in Curry’s career.

