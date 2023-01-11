All Eyes on Stephen Curry's Shoes in First Game Back

After missing 11 games with a shoulder injury, Stephen Curry made his triumphant return to the basketball court last night. The Phoenix Suns bested the Golden State Warriors, but that did not stop Curry from pouring in 24 points in the nationally-televised game.

Curry used the stage to debut two new pairs of basketball shoes. First, the 8x NBA All-Star warmed up in a player-exclusive colorway of the Curry 2 Retro. It was the same yellow and black colorway from Curry's mind-blowing performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 24, 2016.

Curry was not done wowing sneakerheads on Tuesday night. Before the game, he switched to a never-before-seen colorway of his newest signature shoe, the Curry Flow 10.

The new colorway featured a black upper with a white outsole and logos. The speckled design of the shoe was just a reminder that Curry Brand and Under Armour are done playing fair in the sneaker world.

Curry Flow 10

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes. © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Curry Flow 10 launched in October 2022 for $160. Since then, Curry Brand has released a slew of fan-favorite colorways; Iron Sharpens Iron, Sour Patch Kids, Treasure Island, Northern Lights, and More Magic, just to name a few.

Curry's tenth signature shoe has earned the stamp of approval from other NBA players and BTS member Suga. Luckily for fans, multiple models and colorways are still available on the Curry Brand website.

Now that the league's all-time three-point leader is back on the floor, the Golden State Warriors are poised to make another deep playoff run. We cannot wait to see what tricks Curry has up his sleeve for the rest of the season.

Recommended For You

Curry Has Two of 2022's Best Hoop Shoes

Curry Honors Golf Legend