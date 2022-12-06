Nike Slashes Prices on Popular Basketball Shoes

The Five Best Sneaker Sales on Nike's Website
Shopping for the holidays is never easy. That is especially true when searching for the right pair of kicks for a sneakerhead.
Instead of giving your friends or family a gift card, shoppers can get some of Nike's most popular basketball shoes at a deep discount. Below are the five best sales shoppers need to know about before deciding on a holiday gift.
Nike Kyrie Low 5
Shoe: Nike Kyrie Low 5
Description: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 is designed for quick players who use their speed and multidirectional ability on the court.
Price: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 launched last spring with a retail price of $120. Savvy shoppers can now purchase the shoes for $62 online.
Nike Zoom Freak 4
Shoe: Nike Zoom Freak 4
Description: The Nike Zoom Freak 4
Price: The Nike Zoom Freak 4 was launched this past summer for $130. Fans can now purchase the shoes for as low as $107 on the Nike website.
Nike KD 15
Shoe: Nike KD 15
Description: The Nike KD 15 features fewer materials underfoot and throughout the upper while optimizing energy return and all-around comfort
Read More
Price: The Nike KD 15 launched last spring with a retail price of $160. Now fans can purchase one of the most popular basketball shoes of 2022 for as low as $128 on the Nike website.
Jordan Zion 2
Shoe: Jordan Zion 2
Description: The Jordan Zion 2 features an adjustable strap to lock the foot in place while a firm midsole supports high-paced play.
Price: The Jordan Zion 2 launched this past summer for $120. After just a few months, Nike has already put two colorways on sale with a 14%-29% discount online.
Nike LeBron 19 Low
Shoe: Nike LeBron 19 Low
Description: The Nike LeBron 19 Low is a lightweight shoe designed for fast yet strong players like LeBron James who stretch the court.
Price: The Nike LeBron 19 Low was launched last spring with a retail price of $160. Now fans of the NBA legend can get his shoes for as low as $90 in some colorways on the Nike website.
Recommended For You
Top Ten Basketball Shoes for Holiday Gifts
Top Ten Running Shoes for Holiday Season