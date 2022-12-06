Nike Slashes Prices on Popular Basketball Shoes

Shopping for the holidays is never easy. That is especially true when searching for the right pair of kicks for a sneakerhead.

Instead of giving your friends or family a gift card, shoppers can get some of Nike's most popular basketball shoes at a deep discount. Below are the five best sales shoppers need to know about before deciding on a holiday gift.

Nike Kyrie Low 5

Cedi Osman wearing the Nike Kyrie Low 5. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Shoe: Nike Kyrie Low 5

Description: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 is designed for quick players who use their speed and multidirectional ability on the court.

Price: The Nike Kyrie Low 5 launched last spring with a retail price of $120. Savvy shoppers can now purchase the shoes for $62 online.

Nike Zoom Freak 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Zoom Freak 4. © Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Shoe: Nike Zoom Freak 4

Description: The Nike Zoom Freak 4

Price: The Nike Zoom Freak 4 was launched this past summer for $130. Fans can now purchase the shoes for as low as $107 on the Nike website.

Nike KD 15

Kevin Huerter wears the Nike KD 15. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shoe: Nike KD 15

Description: The Nike KD 15 features fewer materials underfoot and throughout the upper while optimizing energy return and all-around comfort

Price: The Nike KD 15 launched last spring with a retail price of $160. Now fans can purchase one of the most popular basketball shoes of 2022 for as low as $128 on the Nike website.

Jordan Zion 2

Zion Williamson wears the Jordan Zion 2. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Shoe: Jordan Zion 2

Description: The Jordan Zion 2 features an adjustable strap to lock the foot in place while a firm midsole supports high-paced play.

Price: The Jordan Zion 2 launched this past summer for $120. After just a few months, Nike has already put two colorways on sale with a 14%-29% discount online.

Nike LeBron 19 Low

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 19 Low. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shoe: Nike LeBron 19 Low

Description: The Nike LeBron 19 Low is a lightweight shoe designed for fast yet strong players like LeBron James who stretch the court.

Price: The Nike LeBron 19 Low was launched last spring with a retail price of $160. Now fans of the NBA legend can get his shoes for as low as $90 in some colorways on the Nike website.

