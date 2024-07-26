The "Marathon Queen" Hellen Obiri Stars in On Olympics Short Film
The Swiss sportswear brand On continues to command the attention of athletes and sneakerheads worldwide. As the world gears up for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, On has released "The Heart to Race," the second episode of its 'Dream Together' short film series.
The film delves into the inspiring bond between On Athletics Club athletes Hellen Obiri from Kenya and Italian Sinta Vissa, highlighting the profound impact of their camaraderie on their athletic journeys.
When Kenyan superstar Hellen Obiri and Sinta Vissa, a young Italian runner with Ethiopian roots, met at the On Athletics Club in Boulder in 2022, it marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
Obiri had newly arrived in the USA and was without her husband and daughter Tanya for the first months of her time with the On Athletics Club. Vissa had just transitioned from college running to the professional team.
"We just kind of clicked", Vissa remembers. "We were cooking together, playing some Kenyan music. Everyone sees her as this big GOAT, but she is very funny. Silly faces, that's her to me. She's an idol, but she is also a teammate and friend. I can't keep up with her, but she does give me that push," she laughs.
"Even though Sinta is young, she brings something that can help me in my running. I told her, 'Your parents are far away, so I will be your parent here.' I see her as my little girl, and we have respect for each other," Obiri adds.
"The Heart to Race" centers around their bond, which clearly transcends a typical mentor-mentee relationship and showcases the powerful and transformative nature of genuine support and shared experiences.
It chronicles both Vissa and Obiri going through crushing defeats, like the 34-year-old's first attempt at the marathon distance, which did not end in victory but in a wheelchair.
Both persevere, and Vissa watches her friend and idol bounce back from a difficult start to her marathon career to storm to triumphant victories. With the Paris Olympics as their shared goal, Hellen Obiri and Sinta Vissa inspire the world of athletics by emphasizing that dreams become reality when pursued together.
Directed by acclaimed director J.M. Harper, the film features passages in English, Italian, and Gusii.
"We created this film series to celebrate the remarkable journeys of our athletes and their support systems, showcasing that the path to excellence is forged together," says Michael Paul Stephenson, On's Head of Film and Documentary.
"Through intimate, high-access filmmaking, our dream was to offer unique insight into the lives and character of world-class champions in ways we haven't seen before," adds Stephenson.
"Our second episode, 'The Heart to Race,' is more than just a film about running; it's about the profound human connections that move us. Through Hellen and Sinta's journey, we aim to celebrate the bonds that elevate us, both on and off the track."
Online shoppers can purchase the brand's performance and lifestyle shoes at On.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: On is revolutionizing footwear technology and reducing carbon emissions.