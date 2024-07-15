On is Revolutionizing Sneaker Tech & Reducing Carbon Emissions
Swiss sportswear brand On is enjoying an unforgettable Summer. First, On athlete Hellen Obiri won her second straight Boston Marathon. Then, the brand signed a multi-year partnership with Zendaya, released a new campaign staring the "Euphoria" actress.
Building on that momentum, On dropped an iconic air tennis matchup between Zendaya and On's first ambassador, Roger Federer.
On has now revealed a new product, technology and manufacturing process that will certainly shake up the industry. The brand has officially introduced LightSpray - their revolutionary new upper technology - that will make its first appearance in the Cloudboom Strike LS running shoe.
The game-changing one-step manufacturing process of LightSpray sets the bar for more sustainable manufacturing across the industry. The process - automated by a robotic arm capable of producing shoes in just three minutes - reduces waste and produces the upper with 75% fewer carbon emissions than On's other racing shoes.
The result is the precision-sprayed, lace-free and seamless 170g Cloudboom Strike LS, On’s lightest running shoe to date. Below is an Instagram post from the brand showing off its new technology.
“LightSpray marks a significant milestone for On, not only in creating high performance products but also the potential it has to move us towards a more sustainable, circular future,” said Marc Maurer, Co-CEO of On.
Maurer continued, “Our team is constantly challenging itself to rethink the status quo in terms of the design, development, and manufacturing of performance sportswear. LightSpray technology will propel us forward in our mission to be the most premium sportswear brand, rooted in innovation, design and impact.”
For the first time in the brand's almost 15-year history, they are establishing a fully automated production unit at the On Labs in Zurich, where LightSpray and the Cloudboom Strike LS will be manufactured and the final shoe will be assembled.
According to the brand, the initial inspiration for LightSpray came from a Halloween decoration via a video that showcased a hot glue gun creating spider webs. The team started with a simple prototype shoe upper with a handheld, modified hot glue gun eventually evolving into a one-piece upper, sprayed in a single step.
On athletes were deeply involved in the design and testing of LightSpray, but none more impactful than Obiri - a four-time World Champion runner from Kenya - who wore a development version of the Cloudboom Strike LS when she won the Boston Marathon in April for the second year in a row.
Over the next two months, On will be showcasing the unique production unit that makes LightSpray technology in live manufacturing demonstrations starting at their On Labs Paris pop-up. The Cloudboom Strike LS will be available in Fall/Winter 2024 via www.on.com/lightspray.
