The Reebok Court Victory Pump "Championship Polo" Drops Friday
Earlier this Spring, Reebok revived its iconic Court Victory Pump tennis sneaker 35 years after it was first released in 1989. After a championship-level decade of Reebok tennis in the 1980s, the brand remained committed to the sport throughout the 1990s.
Based on the brand's highly successful release of The Pump the year prior, Reebok expanded the groundbreaking custom-fit technology into additional sports categories such as tennis. Court Victory Pump's legendary grand-slam endorsement in 1989 and successful commercial release the following season would further solidify Pump technology's mark in sneaker history.
Today, the shoe remains one of the most important in Reebok's storied archive and returns in a design form as close as possible to its OG predecessors.
Fans of the legendary sneakers will soon get another shot at purchasing the kicks. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Reebok Court Victory Pump "Championship Polo" colorway.
The Reebok Court Victory Pump "Championship Polo" is scheduled to be released at midnight EST on Friday, May 10. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the sneakers for $160 in adult sizes on the Reebok website and at select retailers.
The "Championship Polo" colorway is inspired by the iconic white/pink/purple Reebok polo worn by Michael Chang during his 1989 open run.
Other key design elements include the original 1990 color palette, a Custom-fit Pump bladder with a unique tennis Pump ball tongue, a Proprietary wavy checkerboard graphic on the heel and lining, an embroidered "REEBOK TENNIS" tongue graphic, a Hexalite cushioning graphic callout on the heel, and a TPU accent detail on the lateral side.
Whether a fan of tennis or classic tennis shoes (or both), the Reebok Court Victory Pump "Championship Polo" is a must-have for the sneaker community. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Devin Booker and Shaquille O'Neal beef over sneakers on Instagram.