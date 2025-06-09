Spike Lee Had the Perfect Impression of Carlos Alcaraz’s Devastating Drop Shot
Sunday’s French Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was one for the ages.
After Sinner won the first two sets, Alcaraz battled all the way back before eventually taking the title in a tiebreaker at the end of the fifth set. It was, simply put, an all-timer.
One of the most impressive aspects of the match—a marathon that made history, lasting five hours and 29 minutes—was the fact that even as the contest went on and on, both Sinner and Alcaraz found new depths of brilliance to their play.
During his epic comeback, Alcaraz started mixing in some drop shots that quickly wowed the crowd at Roland Garros.
It’s tough to find the tennis equivalent of posterizing your opponent, but this might be it.
One fan who clearly appreciated Alcaraz’s unreal drop shots was film director Spike Lee. While Lee is more widely known for his courtside seats at Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks, he also apparently has a pretty good ticket plug for Roland Garros.
After one of Alcaraz’s drop shots, Lee could be seen impersonating the move just off the court.
Lee might have left the NBA season disappointed after his Knicks got bounced by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, but if there was ever a sporting event to help erase those bad memories, it was Sunday’s championship match between Sinner and Alcaraz.