Three of Nike's Best Running Shoes on Sale

Three of Nike's Best Running Shoes on Discount

Some of Nike's best running shoes are being sold at a big discount.
Long-distance runners are a special breed. Even when the weather cools off, they do not slow down. Luckily for runners, Nike has put several of their best running shoes on a deep discount. Below are our top three picks from Nike's online sale.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit

View of lime green Nike running shoes.

View of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit.

Description: The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit features a responsive foam and two Zoom Air units for cushioning. Additionally, a full-length carbon fiber plate provides a snappy sensation with each step.

Price: Originally priced at $285, the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit is now being sold at 30% off. Consumers can purchase a pair of the shoes in adult sizes for $175 on Nike's website.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%

View of blue Nike running shoes.

View of the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%.

Description: The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% is more than capable of performing on race day. However, they are designed with training in mind. The Nike ZoomX foam in the midsole is lightweight and provides high energy return, while visible Zoom Air units in the forefoot.

Price: Originally priced at $200, the Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% is now on discount between 14%-37% off in certain sizes and colorways. Consumers can shop the entire collection on Nike's website.

Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2

Orange Nike running sjhoe.

View of the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2.

Description: The Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is designed to help runners reach new goals from 10Ks to marathons. The Nike ZoomX foam delivers Nike Running’s greatest energy return yet. In addition, a full-length carbon fiber plate creates a responsive feel.

Price: Originally priced at $250, the Nike Vaporfly NEXT% 2 is now sold for 30% off in most sizes and colorways. Consumers can shop the entire collection on Nike's website.

