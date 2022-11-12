Adidas Ultra Boost 'NCAA' Pack on Deep Discount

November is a wonderful time to be a college sports fan. The confluence of NCAA football and basketball is hard to beat. Luckily for certain fan bases, they can purchase some of the most comfortable shoes Adidas has to offer in their school colors.

In September, the NCAA x Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 collection was released for $200 in adult sizes. Now the shoes are being sold for $140 in adult sizes on the Adidas website.

NCAA x adidas Ultra Boost 1.0

The entire Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 'NCAA' collection courtesy of Sneaker News. SneakerNews

The Adidas Ultra Boost has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2015, thanks to the stellar Boost cushioning and breathable Primeknit uppers.

The colorways include the Miami Hurricanes, Arizona State Sun Devils, Washington Huskies, Louisville Cardinals, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, North Carolina State Wolfpack, and Texas A&M Aggies.

There is no denying the aesthetic appeal and comfort provided by the Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0. Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase a pair of the shoes now that they are on sale. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your shoe news.

