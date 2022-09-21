Nike Releases Three Popular Basketball Shoes Today

It has never been a better time to be a basketball player, fan, or sneakerhead. Buying kicks has never been easier, thanks to the confluence of frequent sneaker releases and technology.

However, it is rare to see three important pairs of basketball shoes all drop on the same day. Nike and its subsidiary company, Jordan Brand, must have circled September 21, 2022, on their calendars. Below is everything consumers need to know about today's important sneaker releases.

Nike LeBron 9 Low 'Liverpool FC'

View of the Nike LeBron 9 Low 'Liverpool FC' Nike

Details: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has one of the most impressive sneaker histories of any athlete. That is why Nike is bringing back a shoe that 'King James' wore during the 2011-12 NBA season when he played for the Miami Heat.

The Nike LeBron 9 Low 'Liverpool FC' pays tribute to the historic soccer team with colors described as New Green, Action Red, and Black. This classic LeBron shoe is perfect for fans of any sport around the world.

Price: $185 in Men's Sizes.

How To Buy: Nike Website and select retailers. Additionally, sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Bred Toe'

View of the Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Bred Toe' Nike

Details: The shoe that started it all for Michael Jordan. Widely considered the greatest player of all time, Jordan is also equally important in the sneaker world. Jordan Brand is re-releasing this timeless shoe in OG Chicago Bulls colors. Over the years, the colorway has become known as 'Bred' (a combination of the words black and red).

Price: $125 in Men's Sizes.

How To Buy: Jordan Brand website and select retailers. Additionally, sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

Jordan Zion 2 'Duke'

View of the Jordan Zion 2 'Duke' Nike

Details: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is healthy and ready to wreak havoc on the NBA again this season. Jordan Brand has designed a shoe capable of supporting one of the league's most powerful players.

However, this colorway reflects on Williamson's incredible season with the Duke Blue Devils. Whether on the court or in the stands, it is hard to go wrong with a pair of royal blue and black hoop shoes.

Price: $120 in Men's Sizes.

How To Buy: Jordan Brand website and select retailers. Additionally, sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

