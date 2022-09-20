Official Images & Details of Nike LeBron 20 Revealed

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is arguably the greatest player in NBA history and is the most important athlete Nike has worked with since Michael Jordan.

Since being selected first in the 2003 NBA Draft, James has somehow outperformed the lofty expectations placed upon him as a teenager. Through it all, Nike has been right by his side every step of the way.

Today marks a momentous occasion. Nike officially unveiled the LeBron 20. We have seen James and his two sons wear the unreleased model in various colorways throughout the summer, but they are finally scheduled to hit shelves this month.

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” says Jason Petrie, Senior Footwear Designer for Men’s Basketball and lead designer of the LeBron line since the Zoom LeBron VII.

The shoe pays tribute to James' historic career but was designed with the future generation in mind. Below is everything fans need to know about the Nike LeBron 20.

Tech Specs

Lateral view of the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Time Machine' colorway. Nike

The first thing that fans will notice is that the LeBron 20 is the first model from James' signature series to debut as a low-top. There have been other low-tops, but they were always released much later than the original version (i.e. Nike LeBron 19, Nike LeBron 19 Low).

As is always the case with James' shoes, there is plenty of cushioning. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit, and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection.

The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed. A carbon fiber midfoot shank provides energy return and torsional rigidity. Traction is provided by a multidirectional outsole pattern that grips the floor.

According to Nike, the LeBron 20 is the lightest edition of James' signature sneaker yet. It was designed with a sleek, luxury-inspired low-top silhouette. The collar lining includes a Nike technology called "Nike Sphere" that originally appeared in the Air Zoom Generation.

View of Nike LeBron 20's multidirectional outsole pattern. Nike

The Nike LeBron 20 releases in the 'Time Machine' colorway in adult and kids sizing on September 29, 2022. The retail price is $200 for adult sizes. Fans can expect additional colorways to release throughout the 2022 holiday season.

With the NBA season right around the corner, it is a great time for basketball players and sneakerheads. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all of your shoe news.

Recommended For You

Some Fans Get Nike LeBron 20 Early

LeBron Deconstructs His Off-White Dunks