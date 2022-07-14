Zion Williamson Wears Air Jordan 12s & Coach K Shirt at Summer League

Skip to main content
Zion Williamson Wears Air Jordan 12 at NBA Summer League

Zion showed love to the Duke Blue Devils.

© Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind for Zion Williamson. The 22-year-old signed a max contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, traveled to Paris for a Jordan Brand event, and now he is in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.

Not to mention, the Jordan Zion 2 was officially released to the public. However, Williamson went with a different Jordan Brand sneaker for his trip to Sin City. The NBA All-Star wore the Air Jordan 12 in the 'Game Royal' colorway with a vintage Coach K shirt.

The shirt is by a brand called 'Dreamathon' and can be purchased for $60 online. However, the sneakers will cost fans way more than that. The 'Game Royal' colorway of Air Jordan 12 last dropped in September 2019. Now the shoes cost anywhere from $300-$500 on resale sites like GOAT, StockX, or eBay.

It was more than just a fashion show for Williamson. The cornerstone of the Pelicans franchise sat courtside with his teammates. The Pelicans tweeted a photo of Williamson sitting next to CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. But judging by the viral videos of him dunking, the power forward looks to be healed now. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

