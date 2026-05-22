Top 10 Sneaker Deals at Foot Locker's Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, and the sneaker sales have already kicked off. Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports are starting summer on the right foot with a massive online sales event.

From May 21 through May 27, shoppers can find some of the hottest shoes at up to 50% off in stores and online. Below is a roundup of our 10 favorite sneakers on sale.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard Alternate"

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard Alternate" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard Alternate" dropped in July 2025 for $120 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can buy the iconic sneakers for $59.99 (50% off) at Foot Locker. Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker arguably looks better as a low-top, especially when telling the epic story of him breaking a backboard during a charity basketball game.

Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair"

The Air Jordan 3 'Family Affair' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" colorway dropped in October 2025 for $215 in adult sizes. Shoppers can buy the legendary kicks for $160 (26% off) at Foot Locker. Jordan Brand is all about family, and these Sequoia-shaded sneakers resemble the company's family tree - complete with black and red details on the insoles.

Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys"

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" dropped in December 2025 for $155 in adult sizes. Fans can buy Deion Sanders' retro kicks for $110 (29% off) at Foot Locker. Best of all, they celebrate Sanders' time with America's team.

Nike Book 2 "Spiridon"

The Nike Book 2 "Rising" colorway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nike Book 2 "Rising" colorway dropped in January 2026 for $145 in adult sizes. Athletes and fans can buy Devin Booker's second signature basketball shoe for $110 (24% off) at Foot Locker. Even better, multiple colorways are marked down.

Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "University Red" colorway dropped in November 2025 for $190 in adult sizes. Hoopers can buy the shoes for $130 (32% off) at Foot Locker. Kobe Bryant's ninth signature shoe at a major discount is always a big win for fans.

Nike LeBron 23

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" colorway. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nike LeBron 23 "Shut Up and Dribble" colorway dropped in February 2026 for $210 in adult sizes. Shoppers can buy the hoop shoes for $150 (29% off) at Foot Locker. LeBron James' 23rd signature sneaker told several incredible stories from his historic career, and this design was a nod to his haters.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Core Black" dropped in October 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. Hoopers can buy the kicks for $100 (23% off) at Foot Locker. Some of the best basketball shoes of the year in a tough colorway - believe that.

adidas D.O.N. Issue #7

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "Lime Burst" colorway. | adidas

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "Lime Burst" colorway dropped in August 2025 for $120 in adult sizes. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $80 (33% off) at Foot Locker. Donovan Mitchell's seventh signature sneaker is a top performer, and this eye-catching colorway can't miss.

PUMA Hali 1

The PUMA Hali 1 'Opal' colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA Hali 1 'Opal' colorway dropped in September 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $60 (54% off) at Foot Locker. Tyrese Haliburton's first signature sneaker is half off in some exciting designs.

PUMA MB.05

The PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 'Voltage' colorway dropped in October 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. Athletes and fans can buy LaMelo Ball's fifth signature sneaker for $60 (54% off) at Foot Locker. Multiple eye-catching colorways are marked down this weekend.