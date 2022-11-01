Ten Best Shoes Worn in the NBA During October

The first month of the 2022-23 NBA season did not disappoint. Hoops fans were treated to spectacular highlights from the world's best players. Meanwhile, sneaker companies went head-to-head with their best products.

Throughout the first few weeks of the season, players wore a mix of new shoes and retro throwbacks. It was not easy, but our list of the top ten shoes from October 2022 is below.

Adidas Trae Young 2 'Lemon Pepper'

View of the Adidas Trae Young 2 'Lemon Pepper' © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Trae Young

Date: October 19

Shoe Information: The Adidas Trae Young 2 was released on November 1, 2022. Fans can choose between three colorways for $140 on the Adidas website.

New Balance Two WXY V3

Darius Bazley wore the New Balance Two WXY V3. © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Darius Bazley

Date: October 25, 2022

Shoe Information: The New Balance Two WXY V3 releases on November 4, 2022, for $120.

Nike LeBron 20 'Time Machine'

Jusuf Nurkic wore the Nike LeBron 20. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Jusuf Nurkic

Date: October 11, 2022

Shoe Information: The Nike LeBron 20 was released in September 2022 for $200.

Jordan Zion 2 'One Never Done'

Paolo Banchero wore the Jordan Zion 2 Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Paolo Banchero

Date: October 26, 2022

Shoe Information: The Jordan Zion 2 'One Never Done' was released in October 2022 for $120. It is still available on the Nike website.

Adidas Agent Gil Restomod

Kyle Lowry wore the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Kyle Lowry

Date: October 27, 2022

Shoe Information: The Adidas Agent Gil Restomod was released in early 2022 for $150. It is available in multiple colorways on the Adidas website.

Nike Kobe 11 'BHM'

Jonathan Kuminga wore the Nike Kobe 11 Elite © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Jonathan Kuminga

Date: October 11, 2022

Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 11 Elite 'BHM' was released in February 2016 for $200. It now has an average resale price of $454, according to StockX.

Jordan Luka 1 'UCLA'

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Luka 1 'UCLA.' © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Luka Doncic

Date: October 25, 2022

Shoe Information: The Jordan Luka 1 was released in multiple colorways in September 2022 for $110. More releases are on the way for Doncic's first signature shoe.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Norman Powell wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in a 'Big Stage' player-exclusive colorway. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Norman Powell

Date: October 25, 2022

Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro was released in multiple colorways throughout 2021. Fans can shop for the shoes on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Beethoven'

DeMar DeRozan wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Beethoven.' David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Player: DeMar DeRozan

Date: October 22, 2022

Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Beethoven' was released in August 2014 for $200. The shoes now have an average resale price of $708, according to StockX.

Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue'

JaMychal Green © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player: JaMychal Green

Date: October 11, 2022

Shoe Information: The Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue' was last released in December 2014 for $200. The shoes now have an average resale price of $430, according to StockX.

Recommended For You

Five Best Halloween Basketball Shoes

DeMar DeRozan Makes History in Kobe's Nike Shoes