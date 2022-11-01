Ten Best Shoes Worn in the NBA During October

Top Ten Shoes Worn in NBA in October
The first month of the 2022-23 NBA season did not disappoint. Hoops fans were treated to spectacular highlights from the world's best players. Meanwhile, sneaker companies went head-to-head with their best products.
Throughout the first few weeks of the season, players wore a mix of new shoes and retro throwbacks. It was not easy, but our list of the top ten shoes from October 2022 is below.
Adidas Trae Young 2 'Lemon Pepper'
Player: Trae Young
Date: October 19
Shoe Information: The Adidas Trae Young 2 was released on November 1, 2022. Fans can choose between three colorways for $140 on the Adidas website.
New Balance Two WXY V3
Player: Darius Bazley
Date: October 25, 2022
Shoe Information: The New Balance Two WXY V3 releases on November 4, 2022, for $120.
Nike LeBron 20 'Time Machine'
Player: Jusuf Nurkic
Date: October 11, 2022
Shoe Information: The Nike LeBron 20 was released in September 2022 for $200.
Jordan Zion 2 'One Never Done'
Player: Paolo Banchero
Date: October 26, 2022
Shoe Information: The Jordan Zion 2 'One Never Done' was released in October 2022 for $120. It is still available on the Nike website.
Adidas Agent Gil Restomod
Player: Kyle Lowry
Date: October 27, 2022
Shoe Information: The Adidas Agent Gil Restomod was released in early 2022 for $150. It is available in multiple colorways on the Adidas website.
Nike Kobe 11 'BHM'
Player: Jonathan Kuminga
Date: October 11, 2022
Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 11 Elite 'BHM' was released in February 2016 for $200. It now has an average resale price of $454, according to StockX.
Jordan Luka 1 'UCLA'
Player: Luka Doncic
Date: October 25, 2022
Shoe Information: The Jordan Luka 1 was released in multiple colorways in September 2022 for $110. More releases are on the way for Doncic's first signature shoe.
Nike Kobe 5 Protro
Player: Norman Powell
Date: October 25, 2022
Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro was released in multiple colorways throughout 2021. Fans can shop for the shoes on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Beethoven'
Player: DeMar DeRozan
Date: October 22, 2022
Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Beethoven' was released in August 2014 for $200. The shoes now have an average resale price of $708, according to StockX.
Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue'
Player: JaMychal Green
Date: October 11, 2022
Shoe Information: The Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue' was last released in December 2014 for $200. The shoes now have an average resale price of $430, according to StockX.
