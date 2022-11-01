Ten Best Shoes Worn in the NBA During October

Skip to main content
Top Ten Shoes Worn in NBA in October

Adidas, Air Jordan, Nike, and Under Armour competed for the best shoes worn in the NBA throughout October.
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The first month of the 2022-23 NBA season did not disappoint. Hoops fans were treated to spectacular highlights from the world's best players. Meanwhile, sneaker companies went head-to-head with their best products.

Throughout the first few weeks of the season, players wore a mix of new shoes and retro throwbacks. It was not easy, but our list of the top ten shoes from October 2022 is below.

Adidas Trae Young 2 'Lemon Pepper'

Trae Young's yellow Adidas shoes.

View of the Adidas Trae Young 2 'Lemon Pepper'

Player: Trae Young

Date: October 19

Shoe Information: The Adidas Trae Young 2 was released on November 1, 2022. Fans can choose between three colorways for $140 on the Adidas website.

New Balance Two WXY V3

View of blue and black New Balance shoes.

Darius Bazley wore the New Balance Two WXY V3.

Player: Darius Bazley

Date: October 25, 2022

Shoe Information: The New Balance Two WXY V3 releases on November 4, 2022, for $120.

Nike LeBron 20 'Time Machine'

Light green and pink Nike LeBron 20 shoes.

Jusuf Nurkic wore the Nike LeBron 20.

Player: Jusuf Nurkic

Date: October 11, 2022

Shoe Information: The Nike LeBron 20 was released in September 2022 for $200.

Jordan Zion 2 'One Never Done'

View of blue and black Jordan Zion shoes,

Paolo Banchero wore the Jordan Zion 2

Player: Paolo Banchero

Date: October 26, 2022

Shoe Information: The Jordan Zion 2 'One Never Done' was released in October 2022 for $120. It is still available on the Nike website.

Adidas Agent Gil Restomod

White, gold, and black Adidas shoes.

Kyle Lowry wore the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod.

Player: Kyle Lowry

Date: October 27, 2022

Shoe Information: The Adidas Agent Gil Restomod was released in early 2022 for $150. It is available in multiple colorways on the Adidas website.

Nike Kobe 11 'BHM'

View of black, blue, and white Nike Kobe shoes.

Jonathan Kuminga wore the Nike Kobe 11 Elite

Player: Jonathan Kuminga

Date: October 11, 2022

Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 11 Elite 'BHM' was released in February 2016 for $200. It now has an average resale price of $454, according to StockX.

Jordan Luka 1 'UCLA'

View of blue, white, and yellow Jordan Luka shoes.

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Luka 1 'UCLA.'

Player: Luka Doncic

Date: October 25, 2022

Shoe Information: The Jordan Luka 1 was released in multiple colorways in September 2022 for $110. More releases are on the way for Doncic's first signature shoe.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro

White and gold Nike Kobe 5 shoes.

Norman Powell wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in a 'Big Stage' player-exclusive colorway.

Player: Norman Powell

Date: October 25, 2022

Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 5 Protro was released in multiple colorways throughout 2021. Fans can shop for the shoes on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Beethoven'

White and black Nike Kobe 9 shoes.

DeMar DeRozan wore the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Beethoven.'

Player: DeMar DeRozan

Date: October 22, 2022

Shoe Information: The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Beethoven' was released in August 2014 for $200. The shoes now have an average resale price of $708, according to StockX.

Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue' 

White and blue Air Jordan 11 shoes.

JaMychal Green

Player: JaMychal Green

Date: October 11, 2022

Shoe Information: The Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue' was last released in December 2014 for $200. The shoes now have an average resale price of $430, according to StockX.

