LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA

The only constant in life is change. Not long ago, very few NBA players wore the signature sneaker of LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers forward's shoes were heavy and bulky on the court and too garish to be worn off the court.

Instead, most Nike athletes in the association preferred to hoop in shoes from Kobe Bryant or Kyrie Irving's signature lines. The guard shoes were low-cut, light-weight, and came in exciting colorways.

However, if you have watched any games during the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the proliferation of players wearing James' newest shoes is undeniable. Players love the Nike LeBron 20.

Whether it's Max Strus in Miami, Jusuf Nurkic in Portland, Jalen Johnson in Atlanta, or James' teammates in Los Angeles, they are all wearing the new low-top model.

Throughout this past summer, James and his two sons teased the unreleased model in various colorways. The shoes immediately grabbed the attention of fans and players alike. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said, "they might be the best yet."

Nike LeBron 20

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson wearing the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Time Machine' colorway. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike LeBron 20 'Time Machine' colorway was initially released in September 2022 for $200. The shoes sold out immediately and have since sold out in most sizes in two new colorways.

Fans can expect a plethora of new colorways to be released over the next year. Not only is James celebrating two decades with Nike, but he is expected to pass Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time NBA points leader.

While James makes history on the court, Nike is capitalizing off the court. The world leader in sportswear has churned out viral videos, short films, and hilarious marketing campaigns to drive up hype for the Nike LeBron 20.

In a press release, James and Nike stated they designed this performance model with the next generation in mind. Judging by the number of young players in the NBA wearing the Nike LeBron 20, the two partners found their target audience.

