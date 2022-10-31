Five Best Halloween-Themed Basketball Shoes

Skip to main content
Top Five Halloween Basketball Shoes

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard have claims to the best Halloween-themed basketball shoes.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Halloween is a great holiday for many reasons. In addition to the candy and costumes, basketball is always on television. Brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma use the opportunity to preview some of their more festive sneakers.

Over the years, NBA players have debuted very creative hoop shoes on the spookiest night of the year. Below are our rankings for the top five Halloween-themed performance basketball shoes.

Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY 'Halloween'

Black, purple, and green Adidas 'Dame 7' shoes.

Evan Mobley wears the Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY 'Halloween.'

Description: Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has made magic with Adidas. The two partners constantly develop creative ideas for models and colorways. These black, purple, and green hoop shoes are perfect for Halloween hoops.

Release Information: The Adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY 'Halloween' was released on October 21, 2021, for $110.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase these shoes on sneaker resale websites. They have an average resale price of $105, according to StockX.

Puma Clyde Court Disrupt 'X-Ray'

View of black and white Puma shoes.

DeAndre Ayton wearing the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt 'X-Ray.'

Description: Puma made a huge splash when it re-entered the performance basketball shoe market in 2018. The Puma Clyde Court Disrupt gave us several exciting colorways. Perhaps none better than the 'X-Ray.'

Release Information: The Puma Clyde Court Disrupt 'X-Ray' hit shelves on October 29, 2018, for $120.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase these shoes on sneaker resale websites. They have an average resale price of $141, according to StockX.

Adidas D Rose 11 'Day of the Dead'

View of Derrick Rose's blue and black shoes.

Side view of the Adidas D Rose 11 'Day of the Dead.'

Description: Derrick Rose is the most tenured signature athlete on the Adidas basketball roster. The D-Rose line has undergone several changes over the years, but it continues to produce excellent models with fan-favorite colorways.

Release Information: The Adidas D Rose 11 'Day of the Dead' was released on October 31, 2021, for $120

How to Buy: Fans can purchase these shoes on sneaker resale websites such as eBay, GOAT, and StockX.

Nike Kyrie 4 'Halloween'

Black and green Nike Kyrie 4 shoes.

Iman Shumpert wearing the Nike Kyrie 4 'Halloween.'

Description: Nike knew it had a hit when its creative team designed the 'Halloween' colorway of Kyrie Irving's fourth signature shoe. The black and green hoop shoe remains a fan favorite after four years.

Release Information: The Nike Kyrie 4 'Halloween' was released on October 12, 2018, for $120.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase these shoes on sneaker resale websites. They have an average resale price of $372, according to StockX.

Nike LeBron 13 'Horror Flick'

White, red, and black Nike LeBron shoes.

View of the Nike LeBron 13 'Horror Flick.'

Description: LeBron James debuted the 'Friday the 13th'-inspired kicks against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. While the Nike LeBron 13 received mixed reviews, there is no denying the popularity of the blood-splattered colorway.

Release Information: The Nike LeBron 13 'Horror Flick' was released on November 12, 2015, for $200.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase these shoes on sneaker resale websites. They have an average resale price of $306, according to StockX.

