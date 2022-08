San Antonio Spurs Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

The 2021-22 NBA season was a rebuilding year for the San Antonio Spurs. The organization accelerated the rebuild with a blockbuster trade this summer that netted the organization several future draft picks.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Spurs last season.

Spurs Top Ten Kicks of 2021-22 10. Nike Kyrie 7 'Ky-D Weatherman' John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Drew Eubanks Date: January 4, 2022 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Release Date: June 5, 2021 Average Resale Price: $154 9. Nike PG 5 'Daughters' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Doug McDermott Date: December 20, 2021 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: September 17, 2021 Average Resale Price: $125 8. Nike KD 14 'Multicolor' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Devin Vassell Date: December 20, 2021 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: July 24, 2021 Average Resale Price: $164 7. Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Player: Keldon Johnson Date: December 4, 2021 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 6. Adidas Exhibit A 'Candace Parker' Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Lonnie Walker IV Date: January 10, 2022 Opponent: New York Knicks Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: $90 5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee Alt' Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Player: Derrick White Date: December 4, 2021 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: November 24, 2020 Average Resale Price: $559 4. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'Blue Void' David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Player: Joshua Primo Date: February 9, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Release Date: June 20, 2021 Average Resale Price: $276 3. Nike Kobe 6 'Purple Gradient' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Bryn Forbes Date: January 1, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: May 5, 2011 Average Resale Price: $410 2. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Del Sol' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Tre Jones Date: January 1, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: June 3, 2021 Average Resale Price: $387 1. New Balance TWO WXY 'San Antonio' Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Player: Dejounte Murray Date: April 13, 2022 Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans Release Date: March 15, 2021 Average Resale Price: $160

