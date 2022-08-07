Adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" Available Now

Skip to main content
Trae Young's New Adidas Shoes Inspired by McDonald's

The Adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" colorway is available now.
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Few signature shoes are immediate hits like the Adidas Trae Young 1. From the debut in the 2021 NBA Playoffs throughout the following season, Adidas and Young made history. Even better, they have made the basketball shoes relatively easy for fans to purchase.

Last month, the Atlanta Hawks point guard tweeted a picture of himself lacing up a pair of the Adidas Trae Young 1s in the 'McDonald's' colorway. The 2017 McDonald's All-American got a tasty flavor of his signature sneakers that pay tribute to the historic all-star basketball game.

The colorway features red, bold gold, and team navy. Although this is not an official collaboration with McDonald's, the No. 45 is embroidered on the lace shrowd to indicate the 45th anniversary of the McDonald's All-American game.

Adidas released adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's" colorway online today. Fans can purchase the basketball shoes for $140.

Adidas Trae Young 1 "McDonald's"

Hoopers and fans can purchase the shoes for $140 on the Adidas website and other select retailers. Sneakerheads considering making the purchase should act fast as the Adidas Trae Young 1 has sold out quickly in most colorways.

While Young never wore these exact shoes on the court, he did trot out over 25 colorways during the 2021-22 NBA season. The vast majority of them eventually enjoyed general release treatment to the credit of Adidas.

It will not be long before Young's second signature sneaker, the Adidas Trae Young 2, starts flooding everyone's timelines. So let's hope the three stripes release a few more colorways of the Adidas Trae Young 1 before closing the book on the legendary hoop shoe. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

