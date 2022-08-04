James Harden Debuts Adidas Harden Vol. 7

Skip to main content
James Harden Debuts New Signature Shoe

The adidas Harden Vol. 7 is on the way.
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The partnership between Adidas and James Harden has been beneficial for both parties. In 2015, Harden signed a 13-year contract with the German company for up to $200 million.

Over the past seven years, Harden has excelled on the court, and Adidas has ensured he looks good doing it. It is hard to believe, but the Philadelphia 76ers guard is on the seventh installment of his signature sneaker line. 

Today, the perennial All-Star debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 7. Cassy Athena, the same photographer who teased Stephen Curry's 10th signature shoe last week, captured clear photos of Harden hooping in his new shoes. Please make sure you support all of the work she does for the basketball and sneaker community.

It is safe to say the adidas Harden Vol. 7 is a stark departure from previous versions of Harden's signature line. The suede toe cap from the Harden Vol. 1 is back. Padded side panels do not contain any branding. In fact, the only visible Adidas logos are on the heel and tongue. We are unsure if this is the launch colorway or just a sample, but the color palette features simple purple, back, and silver. 

Lost in all of the excitement is the location in which Harden chose to debut the unreleased kicks. The Los Angeles native was getting a run in at Rico Hines gym. It's a long shot, but it would be cool if Harden made a return to the Drew League this summer. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

