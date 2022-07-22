Why Trae Young Loves the Adidas Ultraboost

Skip to main content
Trae Young's Favorite Adidas Sneaker is Affordable

Trae Young's Favorite Adidas Sneaker is Affordable

The All-NBA point guard is a fan of the classics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The All-NBA point guard is a fan of the classics.

Another day, another opportunity another image of Trae Young wearing the adidas Ultraboost. Few players genuinely love the brand they partnered with more than the Atlanta Hawks point guard. Young has been working on his conditioning this summer and doing most of it in various pairs of Ultraboosts.

Of course, Young has his own signature basketball sneaker - the adidas Trae Young 1. The first installment of Young's signature line was a massive success. We even ranked the top 25 colorways a few months back.

But it would be unwise to wear hoop shoes on the pavement or track. That is why Young has posted photos and videos of himself working out in Ultraboosts. The running shoe initially dropped in 2015 and instantly became a fan favorite. The Ultraboost was comfortable, inexpensive, and Kanye West wore them in public.

Over the past seven years, the Ultraboost has evolved in numerous directions. There are pairs meant for lifestyle, running, and even specific climates. Young has worn all of them. Just over the past three weeks, the All-NBA point guard has worn the Ultraboost 1.0 DNA, UltraBoost DNA CC_1, and the Ultraboost 21 GTX.

The list of Ultraboost models worn by Young goes on and on. Clearly, he is a man who appreciates the finer things in life, such as comfort and support, but without sacrificing performance. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is always cool to see professional athletes wear GRs (general release sneakers) instead of PE (player exclusives). It makes them more relatable, an area where Young never struggles. If fans want a pair of the classic running shoes, they better act fast before Young buys them first. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Trae Young is a fan of the adidas Ultra Boost.

Trae Young warming up before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Recommended For You

Top Ten Adidas Harden Vol. 6 Last Season

Adidas Releasing Controversial Kobe Sneakers

Adidas Trae Young 1 'McDonald's' Teased Online

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young
Trae Young

Trae Young is a fan of the adidas Ultra Boost.
Off Court

Why Trae Young Loves the Adidas Ultraboost

By Pat Benson11 seconds ago
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.
On Court

James Harden's Ten Best Adidas Sneakers of NBA Season

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic wears the Jordan Luka 1.
News

Fans Can Finally Buy Luka Doncic Shoes

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper wore Nike Dunk Low 'UNC' before the MLB All-Star Game.
News

Miami Marlins First Baseman Wears Nike Dunk Lows

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'.
On Court

DeMar DeRozan's Ten Best Nike Kobes of the Season

By Pat BensonJul 21, 2022 10:57 AM EDT
San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan wore the Nike Kobe 6 'Think Pink' in photoshoot.
News

Is Spurs Rookie Jeremy Sochan Signing with Nike?

By Pat BensonJul 21, 2022 8:39 AM EDT
Nike Zoom Freak 3 worn by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
On Court

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ten Best Sneakers of the Season

By Pat BensonJul 20, 2022 2:27 PM EDT
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero wore Air Jordan 36 'Luka Doncic' PE during photoshoot.
News

Is Paolo Banchero Signing with Jordan Brand?

By Pat BensonJul 20, 2022 11:11 AM EDT