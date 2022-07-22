Why Trae Young Loves the Adidas Ultraboost

Another day, another opportunity another image of Trae Young wearing the adidas Ultraboost. Few players genuinely love the brand they partnered with more than the Atlanta Hawks point guard. Young has been working on his conditioning this summer and doing most of it in various pairs of Ultraboosts.

Of course, Young has his own signature basketball sneaker - the adidas Trae Young 1. The first installment of Young's signature line was a massive success. We even ranked the top 25 colorways a few months back.

But it would be unwise to wear hoop shoes on the pavement or track. That is why Young has posted photos and videos of himself working out in Ultraboosts. The running shoe initially dropped in 2015 and instantly became a fan favorite. The Ultraboost was comfortable, inexpensive, and Kanye West wore them in public.

Over the past seven years, the Ultraboost has evolved in numerous directions. There are pairs meant for lifestyle, running, and even specific climates. Young has worn all of them. Just over the past three weeks, the All-NBA point guard has worn the Ultraboost 1.0 DNA, UltraBoost DNA CC_1, and the Ultraboost 21 GTX.

The list of Ultraboost models worn by Young goes on and on. Clearly, he is a man who appreciates the finer things in life, such as comfort and support, but without sacrificing performance.

It is always cool to see professional athletes wear GRs (general release sneakers) instead of PE (player exclusives). It makes them more relatable, an area where Young never struggles. If fans want a pair of the classic running shoes, they better act fast before Young buys them first. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Trae Young warming up before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended For You

Top Ten Adidas Harden Vol. 6 Last Season

Adidas Releasing Controversial Kobe Sneakers