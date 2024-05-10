Travis Scott Launches His First Jordan Brand Signature Sneaker
On Thursday night, the chart-topping rapper and global superstar Travis Scott made history by launching his signature sneaker, the CJ1 T-REXX, and an exclusive apparel collection in collaboration with Jordan Brand.
This historic achievement makes Travis the first non-athlete to have a signature collection with the renowned brand. The release of The CJ1 T-REXX was accompanied by an exciting campaign video featuring Travis, Kanye West, and their children, directed by Gabriel Moses. Fans can watch the video of Travis' official Instagram account.
An undeniable cultural trailblazer and disrupter in the sneaker industry and beyond, Travis continues to pave the way with his new Jordan Brand signature model in "Dark Mocha and University Red" colorways, as well as a limited edition "University Red." This release marks Travis Scott as the first non athlete to ever have both his own Nike and Jordan signature shoe.
The CJ1 T-REXX officially launched on May 9 exclusively at shop.travisscott.com. Naturally, the highly anticipated sneakers sold out instantly online. Online shoppers can now try their luck on the sneaker resale websites such as StockX, GOAT, eBay, and KICKS CREW.
The CJ1 T-REXX (originally unveiled as Jumpman Jack) silhouette was designed to the exact specifications of the global cultural kingpin and visionary himself. The model combines full-grain leather, nubuck, canvas, and a trainer-inspired shape that comes equipped with a rubber-wrapped sidewall for stability and a forefoot strap for containment.
Additional details include an array of Travis Scott logos and graphics, rounding out his first signature sneaker. These include a wear-away "Jack" graphic on the outsole, a "Crown" logo on the tongue, a Cactus Jack smiley logo on the heel, and his signature reverse Swoosh. The "TS" logo on the strap uses 3-D embroidery to provide a tactile grip for quick adjustments.
With the launch of his signature Jordan Brand shoe, Travis has also unveiled the Cactus Jack x T-REXX apparel and accessories collections available exclusively on shop.travisscott.com. Luckily, most of that gear is still available at retail prices online.
Summer has not even started yet, and the sneaker community might already have its go-to shoe of the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
