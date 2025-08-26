Caitlin Clark’s ‘Uninspiring’ New Nike Logo Ripped by WNBA Fans
Caitlin Clark is still dealing with a groin injury that has kept her out of action since mid-July but on Monday she made some big news off the court as her new Nike logo was released and a launch date for her new signature line with the brand was released.
The second-year guard has missed a lot of games this season due to injuries but her popularity continues to soar.
Her new logo with Nike, however, didn't go over well with a lot of fans because, well, it's pretty blah with just two interlocking C's.
Nike showed off the new logo and described it like this: "Celebrate Caitlin's logo debut. Featuring interlocking Cs, her mark is emblematic of her ever-expanding range on the court."
Check it out:
Fans had some issues with that:
