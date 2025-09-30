NFL Fans Split on Miami Dolphins’ Bold New ‘Dark Waters’ Uniforms
The Miami Dolphins unveiled some bold new uniforms on Monday night, and football fans are decidedly mixed in their reaction.
Miami went with their Nike Rivalries uniform, with the theme "Dark Waters" for their rivalry game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. It's definitely a different look for the Dolphins and features an extremely dark blue with the team's traditional orange and aqua.
Judging by the feedback online, reaction to the uniforms is split almost down the middle. Some people love them, while others think they're awful.
Here's a look at some of the strongest reactions we saw:
It's genuinely almost a 50-50 split among the viewing public.
Miami is the second team to wear its Rivalries jersey, following the Arizona Cardinals, who broke theirs out on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks. Six other teams have the new uniforms available, and the Buffalo Bills will be the next to debut theirs, which will come on October 5 against the New England Patriots. The Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers all have them at their disposal.
We'll see how everyone reacts to those other jerseys when they're released. For those who hate the Dolphins' new uniforms, don't worry, they won't be in them again until 2026.