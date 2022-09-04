UCLA Football Team Gets New Air Jordans Before First Game

Yesterday was a rough day for most PAC-12 football teams. However, the mighty UCLA Bruins were one of the fortunate teams that played well in their season opener. And thanks to Jordan Brand, they looked good doing it.

The Bruins arguably have the most appealing uniforms in the sport. Now they are turning necks before the game even starts. In June, Jordan Brand delivered unreleased Air Jordan 1 shoes to the campus in Westwood, California.

Yesterday, we finally saw the team wear their new kicks before they took on the Bowling Green Falcons. The good news for fans is the shoes are not PEs (player exclusives). Instead, the classic basketball shoes recently enjoyed a general release. Below is everything you need to know about the shoes worn by UCLA's football team.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Stealth'

Air Jordan 1 High 'Stealth' Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan debuted his first signature sneaker in December 1984. On April 1, 1985, the Air Jordan 1 was released to the general public. Since then, the retro basketball shoe has been remixed in every colorway imaginable.

However, the UCLA football team wore the Air Jordan 1 High 'Stealth.' The new colorway was released on August 30, 2022, for $180. Unlike most Air Jordan shoes, the hype surrounding the 'Stealth' colorway has been relatively tame.

Fans can purchase a pair on sneaker resale sites like eBay, GOAT, or StockX. According to StockX, the average resale price of Air Jordan 1 High 'Stealth' is only $182. This means most sizes are being sold at or below retail price.

There is no denying that the move from Under Armour to Jordan Brand was a huge step in the right direction for the UCLA Athletic Department. The six-year deal started on July 1, 2021, and runs through June 2027.

The partnership has only existed for 14 months, and Jordan Brand has already elevated UCLA's already high status in the NCAA. We cannot wait to see what else Jumpman and the Bruins have planned for the future.

Recommended For You

Jayson Tatum Gets Signature Shoe with Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 3 'Fire Red' Release Infomation